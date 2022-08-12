Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a clip that has gone viral thanks to LADBible, the BBC political editor Enda McClafferty is filmed on a mobile phone which zooms in on a TV showing the Donegal journalist dressed in a navy suit and tie as the Province baked in sweltering sunshine.

The person holding the phone then turns around and steps out of their house to show Enda broadcasting live with Londonderry in the background.

Zooming in we see that Enda is wearing a pair of shorts unbeknownst to TV viewers.

The action was filmed at Gobnascale in Co Londonderry at the start of the week.

Enda said: “We were out doing some politics at Gobnascale, they’ve beautiful views of the city. Little did I know I was going to provide a different view.”

It wasn’t until later in the week that the alternate clip of the piece to camera emerged.

The father-of-three said: “My daughter flagged it up to me. She said, ‘you’ll never guess Dad, you’re on this LADBible site’. I hadn’t heard of it tell then.

BBC political editor Enda McClafferty. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Presseye.com

“The kids got a great kick out of it.”

Of his attire he said: “They’re navy chinos so they kind of fall into line with the rest of what I’m wearing. I didn’t want to do anything too outlandish.

“We were going on somewhere after that for a family thing so that’s why I had the shorts on. The weather was that hot.

“There was somebody saw us setting up and they were ready with the camera phone to do the two shots – the television and the peep outside.

“It worked perfectly for them to put the juxtaposition in one shot, to pan across from the serious shot on the television, then zoom in on what you don’t see – the shorts and knobbly knees.

“Sure it’s a bit of craic.”

He commented that some TV journalists are beginning to opt for more casual clothing: “What you find now is a lot of them wear trainers, that’s what I’ve noticed on the Westminster Green.

“They wear trainers for comfort, because it’s out of shot.