In a clip that has gone viral thanks to LADBible, the BBC political editor Enda McClafferty is filmed on a mobile phone which zooms in on a TV showing the Donegal journalist dressed in a navy suit and tie as the Province baked in sweltering sunshine.
The person holding the phone then turns around and steps out of their house to show Enda broadcasting live with Londonderry in the background.
Zooming in we see that Enda is wearing a pair of shorts unbeknownst to TV viewers.
Most Popular
-
1
Thousands expected to take part in 'Derry Day' this weekend
-
2
Two new arrivals in DUP camp as UUP councillor Alan Lewis defects alongside serial party-switcher Henry Reilly
-
3
Crawfordsburn Country Park: Five PSNI officers injured bringing crowd of 600 under control - two teens arrested - parents asked to know where their children are
-
4
Search for missing man ends with body found on north coast
-
5
Rishi Sunak’s treasury ‘no friend of ours in fight against Protocol’: Paisley
The action was filmed at Gobnascale in Co Londonderry at the start of the week.
Enda said: “We were out doing some politics at Gobnascale, they’ve beautiful views of the city. Little did I know I was going to provide a different view.”
It wasn’t until later in the week that the alternate clip of the piece to camera emerged.
The father-of-three said: “My daughter flagged it up to me. She said, ‘you’ll never guess Dad, you’re on this LADBible site’. I hadn’t heard of it tell then.
“The kids got a great kick out of it.”
Of his attire he said: “They’re navy chinos so they kind of fall into line with the rest of what I’m wearing. I didn’t want to do anything too outlandish.
“We were going on somewhere after that for a family thing so that’s why I had the shorts on. The weather was that hot.
“There was somebody saw us setting up and they were ready with the camera phone to do the two shots – the television and the peep outside.
“It worked perfectly for them to put the juxtaposition in one shot, to pan across from the serious shot on the television, then zoom in on what you don’t see – the shorts and knobbly knees.
“Sure it’s a bit of craic.”
He commented that some TV journalists are beginning to opt for more casual clothing: “What you find now is a lot of them wear trainers, that’s what I’ve noticed on the Westminster Green.
“They wear trainers for comfort, because it’s out of shot.
“They haven’t gone down the shorts route yet, but who knows if this weather keeps up.”