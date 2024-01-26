BBC Radio Ulster's Walter Love dies aged 88 - 'the consummate radio broadcaster' and a 'true gentleman'

Broadcaster Walter Love pictured at the BBC in Belfast. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

The veteran BBC broadcaster began his Radio Ulster career in 1978, but had been a freelance contributor to the corporation since the 1950s.

His family issued a statement on Friday saying he had passed away on Friday morning in a nursing home following a short illness.

He hosted Radio Ulster's ‘Day By Day’ and ‘Love in the Afternoon’ as well as presenting the Sunday staple ‘Love Forty’.

His final show, Jazz Club with Walter Love, was broadcast in 2023.

Presenter Ralph McLean paid tribute to his BBC Radio colleague as a “consummate broadcaster and a true gentleman,” and said a special tribute programme would be broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster on Sunday evening.

“Walter Love was always great company. Funny, charming and always up for a laugh,” he said.

Posting a picture of himself with Mr Love on social media, he said: “Here we are mugging for the camera at the Irish Radio Awards in 2014 when he picked up his lifetime achievement award.

"He’ll be sorely missed. Kerry is presenting a tribute to the great man this Sunday at 9pm on BBC Radio Ulster with comments from friends and colleagues and some choice archive clips.

“He was a passionate jazz lover, the consummate broadcaster and a true gentleman.”

McMcLean added: “A full tribute will follow at a later date. It’s a sad day. Broadcasting House just won’t be the same without him.”

Following his time as a freelance contributor to BBC radio in the 1950s, Mr Love secured a permanent post as a studio manager in London.

He spent ten years as a TV newsreader in Belfast before joining the team at Radio Ulster in 1978.

In 2014, Mr Love was inducted into the Phonographic Performance Ireland Radio Awards Hall of Fame, and he was awarded an MBE in 1997.

His relatives said he was "a dearly loved member of the Love family".

Director of BBC NI Adam Smyth described Mr Love as an "incredible performer on air" and said he was always "genial, kind and cheerful".

He added that Mr Love had "a hint of mischief".

Mr Smyth said: "He loved presenting radio programmes and his melodious voice, ability to create rapport, and his encyclopaedic knowledge of music made him one of our longest-serving and best-loved broadcasters.”

BBC Talkback host William Crawley described Mr Love as “a pioneer, and a true gentleman, of radio,” and added: “Every broadcaster from Northern Ireland has a Walter Love story to tell, and every story communicates graciousness, kindness, decency, affection and respect. That’s as good a legacy as anyone could hope for.”

Responding to news of his death on social media, U105 presenter Frank Mitchell said: “Lucky during my career to work with some wonderful broadcasters.

"My first production job @bbcradioulster in the mid 1980's saw me share a desk with the wonderful Walter Love. As a 'Day by Day' producer it was a joy to be in his company. Such a gentleman”.