BBC1 suspends scheduled programming as concerns mount over Queen’s health
The main BBC broadcasting channel has suspended it regular programming to keep the public updated on news from Balmoral.
Concerns over the Queen’s health have been growing, particularly since it was revealed that all of the senior royals have been summoned to the country retreat in Scotland.
The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school, Kensington Palace said.
Member of the Royal family have cancelled public engagements to be at the Queen’s bedside where she was earlier described as “comfortable” by Buckingham Palace.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were due to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London later today but are now understood to be travelling to see the Queen.
On Twitter, the Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English highlighted the significance of the senior royals making their way to Balmoral.
“This is as grave as it gets, I am so sorry to say,” she said.
Former Conservative prime minister David Cameron also said he was “deeply concerned” at the reports on the Queen’s health.
In a social media message, he said: “Deeply concerned by the news this afternoon from Buckingham Palace.
“I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time.”