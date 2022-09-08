BBC1 suspends scheduled programming as concerns mount over Queen’s health

Concerns over the Queen’s health have been growing, particularly since it was revealed that all of the senior royals have been summoned to the country retreat in Scotland.

The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school, Kensington Palace said.

Member of the Royal family have cancelled public engagements to be at the Queen’s bedside where she was earlier described as “comfortable” by Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were due to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London later today but are now understood to be travelling to see the Queen.

On Twitter, the Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English highlighted the significance of the senior royals making their way to Balmoral.

“This is as grave as it gets, I am so sorry to say,” she said.

Former Conservative prime minister David Cameron also said he was “deeply concerned” at the reports on the Queen’s health.

Screengrab from BBC News of Huw Edwards reporting on the health of Queen Elizabeth II. BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule following the announcement that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

In a social media message, he said: “Deeply concerned by the news this afternoon from Buckingham Palace.

“I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time.”