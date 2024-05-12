Belfast born florist Shane Connolly and Fortnum and Mason are among first to get royal warrants from Queen Camilla

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​A Belfast florist and luxury department store Fortnum & Mason are among the first to be granted a royal warrant by the Queen, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Camilla has appointed seven royal warrant holders which have also received the accolade from the King, including a Cornwall-based sparkling wine producer and Shane Connolly, florist for the couple's 2005 wedding and their Westminster Abbey coronation.

Companies holding a royal warrant, which is granted for up to five years, are recognised for providing goods or services to the monarchy, and are allowed to use the coat of arms of the royal they are associated with on packaging, as part of advertising or on stationery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Connolly designed the flowers for the then Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding in 2005 and in 2011 was appointed artistic director of flowers for the wedding of the HRH Duke and HRH Duchess of Cambridge, including the bridal bouquet and headdresses for the Duchess of Cambridge and her bridesmaids.

Belfast born florist Shane Connolly.

Mr Connolly, from west Belfast, also made the floral arrangements which adorned Westminster Abbey for the coronation service.

He previously said his aim with the arrangements of seasonal home-grown blooms and foliage was to make them “incredibly personal” to Charles and Camilla as well as showing that UK-grown flowers can be used at an event of this size.

Tom Athron, chief executive of Fortnum & Mason, said the company was "honoured" to have been granted warrants as grocers and tea and provision merchants by the King and Queen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "We are particularly thrilled to have received these grants because of what we believe the warrants stand for. To receive a royal warrant in 2024 requires a rigorous focus on acting for a sustainable future, supporting the country's rural and farming communities and protecting the arts and heritage crafts.

"These are all things that are very close to our hearts at Fortnum's, and these grants are a hugely welcome recognition of the talents of the many skilled producers, artisans and crafts people who we work with every day to produce our products."

The store based in London's Piccadilly is renowned for its quality food, drinks and gifts, and has a long association with the monarchy.

It supplied produce to Queen Victoria, the King's great grandparents George V and Queen Mary were loyal customers, George VI and the Queen Mother granted royal warrants to Fortnum and Queen Elizabeth II did her Christmas shopping at the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has even sold honey produced by Camilla's bees, kept at her Wiltshire retreat of Raymill, with the funds raised donated to charity.

The announcement follows a review of companies granted royal warrants by Charles when he was the Prince of Wales, with 138 again given the special status now he is King, and a further seven named as holders by the monarch and his wife.

Among those who have retained warrant status are luxury jewellers Cartier, Garrard & Co and Mappin & Webb, champagne producer Laurent-Perrier, whisky distiller D Johnston & Co and high-end supermarket Waitrose.

Also in the group are fashion house Burberry, Saville Row tailors Anderson and Sheppard and Gieves and Hawkes, shirt makers Turnbull & Asser and car manufacturers Aston Martin Lagonda, Bentley, Audi and Jaguar Land Rover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camilla's list of warrant holders includes London wine merchants Corney & Barrow, chemist DR Harris & Co, stationery and office equipment supplier Frank Smythson and jeweller Wartski.

Bob and Annie Lindo, who planted Camel Valley vineyard in Cornwall, in 1989, said: "What an honour it is to have been granted new warrants by the King and also the Queen.