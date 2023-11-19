All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Huge crowds enjoy the Belfast Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday nightHuge crowds enjoy the Belfast Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday night
Huge crowds enjoy the Belfast Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday night

Belfast Christmas lights switch-on and opening of Christmas markets - 16 fantastic images

Belfast got well and truly into the festive spirit on Saturday night with the official Christmas lights switch-on and opening of the popular Christmas market at the front of the City Hall.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 19th Nov 2023, 12:22 GMT

Lord Mayor Councillor Ryan Murphy was joined by Cool FM breakfast presenters Pete, Rebecca and Paulo, and a host of local performers and artists to illuminate the city.

Here are 16 fantastic images from the event.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy, joined Cool FM breakfast presenters Pete, Rebecca and Paulo, and a host of local performers and artists to illuminate the city and begin the countdown to the festive season

1. Belfast Christmas Lights Switch-On

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy, joined Cool FM breakfast presenters Pete, Rebecca and Paulo, and a host of local performers and artists to illuminate the city and begin the countdown to the festive season Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales
A young child enjoying the entertainment

2. Belfast Christmas Lights Switch-On

A young child enjoying the entertainment Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Cool FM's Rebecca McKinney pictured with Dáithí Mac Gabhann

3. Belfast Christmas Lights Switch-On

Cool FM's Rebecca McKinney pictured with Dáithí Mac Gabhann Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Cool FM presenter Rebecca McKinney with Dáithí Mac Gabhann

4. Belfast Christmas Lights Switch-On

Cool FM presenter Rebecca McKinney with Dáithí Mac Gabhann Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BelfastCity Hall