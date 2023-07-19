The show entitled ‘Dizney in Drag: Once Upon A Parody’ takes place on Saturday night in The MAC and although Belfast City Council has received a complaint about the event they said they will not be taking further action.

In a disclaimer the theatre said the show by Australian performers The Hairy Godmothers is in no way affiliated with The Walt Disney Company and that it has “strong sexual references, strong infrequent coarse language and strobe effects”.

Although it is billed as 18+ the theatre added: “Patrons under 18 are welcome with adult supervision if both parties are aware of the strong sexual content.”

A promotional image used for the Dizney in Drag show

The News Letter understands when the show has been performed in other venues in the UK it has been strictly adults only.

The billing for the show reads: “Prepare to have all your childhood dreams shattered like Cinderella's glass slipper in an elephant graveyard of adult fantasies and fairytale follies.”

Beneath an advert for ‘Dizney in Drag’ on Twitter, The MAC came in for criticism for its decision to allow under 18s admission when supervised by an adult.

One user wrote: “Children welcome???? Can’t vote, drink, drive but can go to an over 18 sexualised show.”

Another tweeted: “Why are you welcoming children to this show, if it has strong sexual content? You don't 'welcome' children to any of your other adult shows. So why this one?”

The Hairy Godmothers said that the show includes “discussions of online dating, self love and consent” adding that they believe “there issues contribute to a more informed, more inclusive, more tolerant and more progressive society”.

A spokeperson for theatre said that The MAC is “a cultural space for everyone”, adding: “We are committed to helping move Northern Ireland forward to become a more inclusive and progressive space.”

