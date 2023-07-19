News you can trust since 1737
Belfast City Council will take no further action after complaint about children being allowed to watch 18+ drag show with strong sexual references provided they have adult supervision

A Belfast theatre has been criticised for its decision to allow children to attend an 18+ drag show with strong sexual references provided they have adult supervision.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:38 BST- 2 min read

The show entitled ‘Dizney in Drag: Once Upon A Parody’ takes place on Saturday night in The MAC and although Belfast City Council has received a complaint about the event they said they will not be taking further action.

In a disclaimer the theatre said the show by Australian performers The Hairy Godmothers is in no way affiliated with The Walt Disney Company and that it has “strong sexual references, strong infrequent coarse language and strobe effects”.

Although it is billed as 18+ the theatre added: “Patrons under 18 are welcome with adult supervision if both parties are aware of the strong sexual content.”

A promotional image used for the Dizney in Drag showA promotional image used for the Dizney in Drag show
A promotional image used for the Dizney in Drag show
The News Letter understands when the show has been performed in other venues in the UK it has been strictly adults only.

The billing for the show reads: “Prepare to have all your childhood dreams shattered like Cinderella's glass slipper in an elephant graveyard of adult fantasies and fairytale follies.”

Beneath an advert for ‘Dizney in Drag’ on Twitter, The MAC came in for criticism for its decision to allow under 18s admission when supervised by an adult.

One user wrote: “Children welcome???? Can’t vote, drink, drive but can go to an over 18 sexualised show.”

Another tweeted: “Why are you welcoming children to this show, if it has strong sexual content? You don't 'welcome' children to any of your other adult shows. So why this one?”

The Hairy Godmothers said that the show includes “discussions of online dating, self love and consent” adding that they believe “there issues contribute to a more informed, more inclusive, more tolerant and more progressive society”.

A spokeperson for theatre said that The MAC is “a cultural space for everyone”, adding: “We are committed to helping move Northern Ireland forward to become a more inclusive and progressive space.”

Belfast City Council said that theatres are not required by law to set age limits: “Council has received a complaint in respect of this event, however there is no legislative requirement to set age limits for plays or theatrical performances and as such no further action has been taken by the council in respect of this complaint.”

