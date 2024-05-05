Belfast City Marathon 2024: Almost 20,000 participants pound the streets of capital - 53 images

This year’s marathon was the biggest in its 42 year history, with 5,500 runners taking on the 26.2 mile challenge. Also taking part were 2,500 Relay Teams as well as 1,200 walkers taking on the eight-mile challenge.
Here are some fantastic images from today’s big race to enjoy!
1. Belfast City Marathon 2024
All smiles at the Belfast City Marathon Photo: Pacemaker
2. Belfast City Marathon 2024
A record number of entrants are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon Photo: Pacemaker
3. Belfast City Marathon 2024
Belfast City Marathon 2024 Photo: Paceamker
4. Belfast City Marathon 2024
Belfast City Marathon 2024 Photo: Pacemaker
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.