Belfast City Marathon 2024: Almost 20,000 participants pound the streets of capital - 53 images

Almost 20,000 participants took part in today’s Moy Park Belfast City Marathon.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 5th May 2024, 12:27 BST
Updated 5th May 2024, 17:50 BST

This year’s marathon was the biggest in its 42 year history, with 5,500 runners taking on the 26.2 mile challenge. Also taking part were 2,500 Relay Teams as well as 1,200 walkers taking on the eight-mile challenge.

Here are some fantastic images from today’s big race to enjoy!

All smiles at the Belfast City Marathon

Belfast City Marathon 2024

All smiles at the Belfast City Marathon

A record number of entrants are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon

Belfast City Marathon 2024

A record number of entrants are taking part in the Belfast City Marathon

Belfast City Marathon 2024

Belfast City Marathon 2024

Belfast City Marathon 2024

Belfast City Marathon 2024

Belfast City Marathon 2024

Belfast City Marathon 2024

