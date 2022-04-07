Tim Hatem, who as a London-born Egyptian, has been living in Northern Ireland for the past five years and working as a locum across a number of hospitals in the Province.

He went from being a doctor to becoming a suitor when he took part in NBC produced reality dating show ‘The Courtship’ which takes contestants to the early 1800s when the art of seduction was very different to modern times.

The USA Network, where it is broadcast, pitch the show as “a heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance, transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court”.

The Courtship: Belfast doctor Tim Hatem tries to win the affection of Ms Remy on the US reality dating show with a Regency twist

The 27-year-old doctor, who entered the show at episode four, said: “I got an email out of the blue telling me about the show and would I be interested in taking part. I’m guessing they found me through Instagram,

“I was a bit hesitant about going on a dating show. I didn’t want the reputation that you get with Love Island.

“The whole point of the show is they wanted to make it a lot more gentle, a lot more about actual romance than the trashiness that comes with other reality dating shows.”

He said: “The Courtship is a ‘Bridgerton’ meets ‘The Bachelor’ where 19 contestants are put against each other with the goal to win over Ms Remy and potentially finding real love with her.

Tim caused a stir when he entered the show at episode four

“When we arrived we had lessons on etiquette, we were expected to send letters to Ms Remy before we met her.

“It was quite strange but interesting though.”

Tim said: “The show is mainly being streamed in America at this moment which will bring a large audience with it.

“The show has aired the first four episodes with a new episode released every week.

Tim and Ms Remy have some time alone

“Hopefully, with more of a UK audience being informed, production will then try and make an accessible streaming service for the UK after the season is complete.

“My friends have been able to watch the episodes on YouTube.”

In episode four Tim manages to catch Ms Remy’s eye with a backflip after a match of tug of war and wins a kiss much to the displeasure of the other suitors.

Tim, who is proud to say he is from Northern Ireland on the show, commented: “There is currently a lot of hype around this particular episode.

Tim (furthest right) is one of 19 suitors taking part in US TV show The Courtship

“I can’t say any more about what happens because I don’t want to spoil it.”

