Belfast gets a new High Sheriff – DUP man and former MLA Sammy Douglas MBE
He was sworn in to the annual post today (Monday 15 January) at a ceremony in City Hall.
He becomes the 124th High Sheriff of Belfast, and replaces former councillor John Kyle (UUP) in the role.
Councillor Douglas was awarded an MBE in 2002 for “services to the community” and has also been honoured with a Commendation for Outstanding Leadership by the US Department of Commerce.
He joins the two other main ceremonial figures in Belfast: Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy (of Sinn Fein) and Deputy Lord Mayor Aine Groogan (Green Party).
Duties include attending civic functions hosted by the Lord Mayor and attending functions in place of the Lord Mayor.
Mr Douglas used to be an MLA; he was elected to East Belfast in 2011, and again in 2016.
In 2022 he was co-opted to Belfast City Council to replace Lisnasharragh councillor David Brooks after the latter won a seat as an MLA.
In the 2023 council election, Mr Douglas was elected to Titanic District.
In a statement, he said: “I am honoured to take up the role of High Sheriff in what promises to be a really exciting year for Belfast.
“I look forward to working with the Lord Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor throughout the year ahead and seeing more of our fantastic city and its citizens.”