Research by Jackpotjoy ranked 75 popular proposal spots around the UK based on how well-suited they are for a dream proposal.

They first asked the nation for their recommendations via a survey, and then explored how picturesque each location is, and the number of romantic hotels and restaurants in the local area. They then used this insight to create a ranking system and determine the very best.

Belfast and the stunning Irish coastline ranked fourth after Trinity Bridge in Cambridge, Cleeve Hill in the Cotswolds, and Varsity in Cambridge.

After Belfast came the Pump Room in Bath followed by the Giant’s Causeway in Co Antrim. The Lake District, Kings College Chapel and Bath Abbey Tour also made the list of hotspots to propose because of their scenic beauty.

So who would have imagined that two of the top ten proposal spots would be located in Northern Ireland?

Belfast's coastline with the Irish Sea ranks fourth thanks to the city’s great selection of bars and restaurants, and the coastline is full of unique proposal spots such as the picturesque Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge.

The popular and breath-taking Giant’s Causeway ranked sixth. With its unique rock formations stretching out into a gorgeous coastal view, it is no wonder that this site of legend and folklore would be a fitting place to say, ‘I do’.

Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor of wedding planning site hitched.co.uk provides these top tips for those planning to pop the question:

Choose your location carefully

“Choosing the perfect location to pop the question will depend on the type of proposal you want to have. Do you want something dramatic with lots of fanfare, or something more intimate and private for the two of you? You need to also think about what your partner would like for their big moment, as well as how you want it to go down when choosing the location as it’s something the two of you will remember for the rest of your lives. No pressure, but you have to make it count.

"If you are stuck for ideas, you can’t go wrong with choosing beautiful, natural outdoor scenery. You could plan a romantic walk to your favourite local beach, or a whimsical waterfall. Jackpotjoy’s survey shows that areas of natural beauty are, statistically, likely to go down a treat.

You’ll know when the timing is right

"This might sound cheesy, but it’s true when they say that you’ll just know when the timing is right. If you’re thinking about popping the question, then you’ve already considered all the obvious things like spending forever committed to each other, and whether your partner is also ready for marriage, but it’s important to consider what happens next after the proposal.

Get picture-perfect

"It’s easy to get swept up in planning this romantic gesture, but one thing to really think about is capturing the big event so you can share the romance with friends and family after you’ve put a ring on it. Data from hitched.co.uk shows that more than half (59%) of newly engaged couples choose to share their happy news on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok after they’ve called their nearest and dearest, so it’s more important than ever to get the pictures right if you’re going to be sharing your engagement news on social media.

Plan how you’ll celebrate afterwards

"You’ll want to also think about making a plan for the moments immediately after the big proposal. Will you head straight to see friends and family to celebrate? For a meal to decompress and talk about what just happened? I would recommend planning out what will happen immediately after your proposal – even if it’s just making sure you’ve got champagne on ice.

Steer clear of cliches

"You definitely need to feel confident that you’re planning a proposal that is right for you and your partner. You will know better than anyone what they love and hate, and how to make it really personal to you both. Steer clear of “obvious” proposal scenarios, as everyone wants their story to be unique, so make sure elements of it are super personal to the two of you.

Keep calm and don’t put too much pressure on yourself