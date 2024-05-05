Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Laura Harpur from Bushmills had surgery for thyroid cancer in November 2022 and said she has never forgotten the support she received from MacMillan Cancer Support, who still support her today.

Now cancer free as of April, she ran five and-a-half miles yesterday as part of a relay team.

Together with Mark McKeown, the pair rounded up 20 friends and family to run with them in the relay for MacMillan Cancer.

"I am even higher than cloud nine or whatever it is," Laura told the News Letter after finishing.

"I am absolutely ecstatic. I have literally said it is one of the best achievements of my life. Definitely."

Every member of her team smashed their personal best running time.

"We were all training since September last year. So, for a bunch of non runners we didn't do too bad."

So far they have raised £3,100 online but with cash donations they expect to have raised £4,500 in total.

A team from Asda in Kilkeel also ran a relay, in their case for the Cancer Fund for Children.

Jenna Pugh, Isla Curran, Shauna McCartan, Nicole Hennity and Natalie Wallace all completed their legs and had a group hug at the finish line. Several other Asda colleagues were also waiting to celebrate with them.

"It was just a brilliant atmosphere," Isla told the News Letter. "It was good to get all the girls together and raise money for the charity. "We raised £1,300 and Asda is going to match that so that means we should have raised £2600 ,which is very good. But we still have money coming in."

Belfast City Marathon 2024

Kenyans Mathew Kiplimo Kembo and Beatrice Jepkemei won the men's and women's races. Their times were 2:14:44 and 2:35:03 respectively, with Beatrice cutting one minute and 47 seconds off the previous women's Belfast record.

This year saw the biggest ever Belfast Marathon in its 42 year history, with 5,500 runners taking on the 26.2 mile challenge. Also taking part were 2,500 Relay Teams and 1,200 walkers in the eight mile challenge. In total 20,000 people took part.