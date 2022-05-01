Due to the pandemic it was the first time the race has been run on the May Day bank holiday weekend for three years.

As such the mood was jubilant and people were stepping out in style for the showpiece race.

Have a look at these 28 pictures of the participants and see if you spot anyone you know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 1st May 2022 - General view of the start of the 2022 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon at Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 1st May 2022 - General view of the start of the 2022 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon at Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 1st May 2022 - General view of the start of the 2022 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon at Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.