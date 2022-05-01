Runners made their way down the Upper Newtownards Road after setting off from Stormont at 9am with a gap of more than 18 minutes between the pack leaders and those bringing up the rear.

People of all ages, shapes and sizes are taking part with some keeping alive the tradition of fancy dress during marathons.

One man dressed as a dinosaur while another gave an alternate take on Iron Man, running the race with an ironing board under his arm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast Marathon passes the Upper Newtownards Road