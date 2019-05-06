Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th May 2019 - ''General view of the start of the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon at the Stormont Estate, Belfast.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Belfast Marathon Picture Special: 100+ images from the big event

Check out our image gallery to see the best from the inspirational runners at the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon

Pictures from Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th May 2019 - ''Runners and spectators at Finaghy crossroads during the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon.' 'Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th May 2019 - ''Runners and spectators at Finaghy crossroads during the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon.' 'Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Press Eye Ltd'5A Hawthorn Office Park'45 Stockmans Way'Belfast'BT9 7ET
Buy a Photo
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th May 2019 - ''Runners and spectators at Finaghy crossroads during the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon.' 'Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th May 2019 - ''Runners and spectators at Finaghy crossroads during the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon.' 'Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Press Eye Ltd'5A Hawthorn Office Park'45 Stockmans Way'Belfast'BT9 7ET
Buy a Photo
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th May 2019 - ''Runners and spectators at Finaghy crossroads during the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon.' 'Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th May 2019 - ''Runners and spectators at Finaghy crossroads during the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon.' 'Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Press Eye Ltd'5A Hawthorn Office Park'45 Stockmans Way'Belfast'BT9 7ET
Buy a Photo
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th May 2019 - ''Runners and spectators at Finaghy crossroads during the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon.' 'Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th May 2019 - ''Runners and spectators at Finaghy crossroads during the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon.' 'Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Press Eye Ltd'5A Hawthorn Office Park'45 Stockmans Way'Belfast'BT9 7ET
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 29