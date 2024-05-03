Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The forecast suggests a damp and cloudy Bank Holiday weekend, however, the cool temperatures may prove a boon to the runners compared to the alternative of running in hot sunshine.

This year’s Bank Holiday Weekend will see the biggest Belfast Marathon in its 42 year history, with 5,500 runners taking on the 26.2 mile challenge.

Renowned for the rousing support from crowds cheering runners on, there is an event to suit all levels of fitness in Northern Ireland’s biggest participation sporting event.

Asda staff from Kilkeel are running the Belfast Marathon relay to raise money for the Cancer Fund for Children; Jenna Pugh, Isla Curran, Shauna McCartan, Nicole Hennity and Natalie Wallace work in the store’s bakery, deli, produce and chilled departments.

Also taking part are 2,500 Relay Teams as well as 1,200 walkers taking on the eight mile challenge.

The 26.2 mile challenge begins off at Stormont Estate, passes through North, South, East and West of the City, and finishes in Ormeau Park.

Among those taking part – and defending their titles as 2023 male and female winners – are Morocco’s Mohamed Oumaarir and Kenya’s Shewaye Woldemeskel, who ran times of 2:22.54 and 2:37:20 respectively last year.

The Met Office says the build up to the race will see cloudy weather with showery rain on Saturday morning and early afternoon but with some drier weather later, especially towards the north coast and a maximum temperature of 15 °C.

Thousands of runners at the start of the Belfast City Marathon lat the Stormont Estate last year. Photo: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is rather cloudy on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday with mist patches and a few sharp showers. It will be mainly dry and brighter on Tuesday with sunny spells and with light winds.

A wide range of runners are taking part in Belfast Marathon events for charity.

Cool FM presenter Curtis McCosh is tackling his first-ever marathon in support of the Air Ambulance NI.

Kevin Darragh, 40, from Dungannon is running the marathon for Muscular Dystrophy UK. His cousin’s son Luke, 13, lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy – a progressive muscle weakening condition.

And Bushmills natives Laura Harpur and Mark McKeown have rounded up 20 friends and family to run the relay with them for MacMillan Cancer. Laura had thyroid cancer surgery in 2022 and says has never forgotten the support she received from the charity.

Kevin was originally registered to run the London Marathon last year, but due to his youngest son needing surgery for a brain tumour, he deferred his place and decided to opt for a marathon closer to home.

He said: “It’s always been a dream of mine to take part in the Belfast Marathon, and I’m delighted to be running it for Muscular Dystrophy UK, as it’s a charity very close to my heart.”

Laura Harpur (pictured) and Mark McKeown have rounded up 20 friends and family to run the Belfast Marathon relay with them for MacMillan Cancer. Laura had thyroid cancer surgery in 2022 and says has never forgotten the support she received from the charity.

Motorists can expect some disruption throughout the morning and early afternoon on Sunday, although every attempt will be made to ensure that this is kept to a minimum.