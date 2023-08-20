Belfast Mela Festival: Carnival parade through the city as annual festival gets into full swing

Taking part in the Belfast Mela Carnival Parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Taking place over nine days events across the city continue this week including a new Mela Colours event on Saturday 26 August, leading up to the annual Mela Day extravaganza in Botanic Gardens on Sunday 27 August.

The 17th Belfast Mela, sponsored by Sensata Technologies invites the world back into the heart of the city with an line-up of global music, dance, art, theatre, wellbeing and food.

More than 1,000 participants representing more than 20 different cultural groups and from neighbourhoods across the city took part in Mela Carnival Parade through Belfast City Centre on Saturday.

The Belfast Mela Carnival Parade on Saturday. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The parade was led by the Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Ryan Murphy and Belfast Mela Founder Nisha Tandon and it featured world music and dance and amazing sculptures.

There was also a Global Village at City Hall with live performances on stage hosted by U105’s Carolyn Stewart and UTV’s Paul Reilly along with food and arts workshops.

Dr. Nisha Tandon, OBE, Founder of Belfast Mela and Director of ArtsEkta said: “We are so proud to have been working with hundreds of artists and thousands of participants to produce this year’s nine-day Belfast Mela Festival.

"There really is something for everyone at this year’s festival including our wonderful new Colours event at Botanic Gardens next Saturday before our traditional Mela Day next Sunday.”

The Botanic Gardens event will run from 1pm to 5pm featuring high energy colour party throughout the afternoon with DJ on stage, dancers and live drumming. It will be hosted by emerging presenter and comedian Bronagh Diamond and U105’s Carolyn Stewart.