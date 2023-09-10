Belfast pushes the boat out for return of the popular Maritime Festival

Belfast Maritime Festival welcomes a flotilla of vessels and ships to Queen's Quay and Belfast Harbour Marina. Photo: Matt Mackey/PressEye

Large crowds on Saturday and Sunday enjoyed live music, street performers and local produce stalls stretching from Queen’s Quay to HMS Caroline​.

A flotila of visiting vessels was also docked in the Harbour Marina over the weekend of the Belfast Maritime Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tourism NI has welcomed the festival as providing a “much-needed post-pandemic boost” for the city and hospitality providers.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast Maritime Festival on the Maritime Mile over the 9 and 10 September 2023. Photo: Matt Mackey/PressEye

Duke Special was the headline act that rounded off the event with a set on the main stage at Titanic Slipways on Sunday afternoon.

On stage ahead of Duke Special on Sunday were Joshua Burnside & Guest, The Rapparees and the NI Opera Chorus.

A wealth of other entertainment included a popular Kids’ Zone at Queen’s Quay – packed with activities including a sensory area, dance workshops, crafts, face painting, a pop-up aquarium and a sandcastle-building beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the highlights of the festival was the launch of a major photographic exhibition at Hamilton Dock that will run until mid-October. The exhibition – funded by Belfast City Council – showcases photographs of Belfast’s historic waterfront area taken by residents of all ages from Sailortown, east Belfast and the Market area.

All of the photographs capture what the local residents love about Belfast’s waterfront, and what makes them feel connected to the area.Speaking ahead of the festival Aine Kearney of Tourism NI, described the event as “a much-needed post-pandemic boost to the wider tourism and hospitality industry with a projected economic benefit of circa £1.5m”.

She added: “The event is a great opportunity to showcase this key Titanic and Maritime Belfast heritage destination and its wealth of visitor experiences. This immersive event will further awaken the giant spirit in our visitors, igniting their sense of discovery and demonstrating the warm welcome Northern Ireland offers to all.”