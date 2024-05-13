The graduating class from the BA (Hons) Textile Art, Design and Fashion course is comprised of 63 talented students, who will preview their degree collections on the catwalk and showcase their unique fashion visions.

Dean Liggett, lecturer in fashion at Belfast School of Art, said: “This show is the culmination of hard work, innovation and creativity from an extremely innovative cohort of emerging designers and artists, who will showcase original work, tackle some of the issues facing the industry, and display their unique skills and talent.”

From avant-garde designs to sustainable fashion solutions and statements, the diverse range of collections reflects the breadth of artistic expression fostered within the course at Belfast School of Art, and each garment a testament to the creativity, skill and passion of the students who have honed their creativity and skills under the guidance of specialist lecturers and technicians.

As a milestone event in Belfast School of Art’s 175th anniversary year, the graduate fashion show not only highlights the individual achievements of each graduate, but also serves to demonstrate the rich legacy and forward-thinking ethos of the Belfast School of Art.

Across 175 years, the school has continuously nurtured generations of artists and designers, helping to shape the cultural landscape of Belfast and beyond.

Style Academy will produce the show, while McConnell’s Irish Whiskey are also backing the event.

The fashion show will take place at the Belfast Campus, York Street, on May 30. For more details, contact Dean Liggett on 028 9536 7179 or email [email protected]

1 . Belfast School of Art: Graduate Fashion Show 2024 Left, designer: Erin Loughran, modelled by Jessi @ Style Academy; Right, designer, Samantha Lightbody, modelled by Sophie @ Style Academy. Hair: Andrew Mulvenna. Make-up: Samantha Weightman Photo: Press Eye/Darren Kidd Photo Sales

2 . Belfast School of Art: Graduate Fashion Show 2024 Left, designer: Sandra Streeter modelled by Jessi @ Style Academy. Right, designer: Karen Hegarty modelled by Sophie @ Style Academy. Hair: Andrew Mulvenna. Make-up Samantha Weightman Photo: Press Eye/Darren Kidd Photo Sales

3 . Belfast School of Art: Graduate Fashion Show 2024 One of the fantastic designs at the upcoming Graduate Fashion Show 2024 Photo: Press Eye/Darren Kidd Photo Sales

4 . Belfast School of Art: Graduate Fashion Show 2024 Left, designer: Emily McMurtry modelled by Sophie @ Style Academy. Right, designer: Aine Walton modelled by Jessi @ Style Academy. Hair: Andrew Mulvenna. Make-up Samantha Weightman Photo: Press Eye/Darren Kidd Photo Sales