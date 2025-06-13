Belfast school principal speaks of pride and surprise at MBE honour

A Belfast primary principal who oversaw her school's transition to integrated education status has spoken of her pride and surprise at being made an MBE.

Joanne Currie is the head teacher at Cairnshill Primary School in the south of the city.

The accolade in the King's Birthday Honours comes as the married mother of two marks 25 years in the teaching profession.

Last year, Cairnshill completed its journey towards integrated status.

While the majority of Protestant and Catholic children are still predominantly educated in different schools in Northern Ireland , there are now 70 in the region that follow an integrated model.

For Cairnshill, the switch of status in 2024 came two years after 88% of parents voted in favour of the change.

Mrs Currie has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to education and the community of south Belfast .

The keen hockey player, who is a member at the Belfast Harlequins club, began her teaching career at Euston Street Primary School in Belfast where she taught for 12 years before becoming principal in 2012.

During her headship at Euston Street, she led the school through an inspection process, raising standards through two performance levels in 2015.

She joined Cairnshill in 2017. In November 2023 , she helped the school respond to a major challenge when collapse-prone concrete RAAC was discovered in a building housing eight classrooms.

"I am honoured to have been awarded an MBE in recognition of the work I have carried out over the last 25 years in a vocation that I love," said Mrs Currie.

"When I received the letter from the Cabinet Office , just a few months ago, it came as a complete surprise. When they read out what has been achieved in the past 25 years and I listened to how others have described my role in school, it was humbling to hear. I love my job and could never imagine doing anything else."

Mrs Currie thanked the school community, including the pupils, parents, governors, teaching staff, classroom assistants, catering staff, office staff, cleaning staff and the caretaker.

She paid particular tribute to her close friend and former vice principal, the late Heather Marshall .

Mrs Currie added: "I am proud to be an educator, I continually put the children at the heart of all that I do and strive for high-quality teaching and learning across all Key Stages - and this is reflected in the fantastic teaching and support staff we have at Cairnshill Integrated Primary School .

"I am passionate about children and inclusion in particular, treating all children the same and understanding their differences both in their learning and their cultures.