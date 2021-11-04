Belfast sculptor brings work to life in new exhibition

The Belfast sculptor Cathy Hart with one of her creations

The artist Cathy Hart has filled the space at Vault Studios, east Belfast, with a display of playful character creations like the Highland Hoppers, Shakespearean Troubadours and the statuesque Baby Giraffe.

The exhibition takes its name from the musical term, “Mosso”, which means “moved” or “animated”.

Working in mild steel and mixed media, Cathy combines welding with a range of other techniques and materials – from sewing to plasterwork – to bring her creations to life.

Cathy said: “I’m so excited that my creatures are getting to play in this amazing, cavernous space at Vault Studios – they get to breathe!

“Whilst I’ve been lucky to exhibit my work in London galleries and at the Chelsea Flower, this is my first show in Belfast and the opportunity to exhibit in my home town is special and invokes a lot of nostalgia for the place I grew up.”

Cathy explained: “Really inspiration is all around, but my key influences often go back to childhood – the things that have stuck with me for decades.

“The comment I hear most often is ‘your work makes me smile’ and I love that my work is able to evoke that reaction. But amongst the smiles there is also ambiguity and so sculptures can seem at once strange yet familiar, exuberant yet forlorn, mischievous yet awkward.”

Mosso launches this evening at Vault Studios, Tower Street and runs until November 14, with tonight featuring integrated dance by fellow local artiste, Emily McDonagh, who will bring the sculptures to life.

Originally from Belfast, Cathy graduated from Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design in 2004.

