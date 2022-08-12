Belfast to find out today if it makes Eurovision shortlist

A two-stage process is under way to select the host city in the UK, Eurovision runners up, after it was decided the event cannot be held in war-torn Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
On Wednesday night, Belfast City Council’s city growth and regeneration c ommittee discussed the issue and decided to support a full bid if Belfast makes the shortlist.
The BBC – who broadcast the contest in the UK and will make the selection alongside the event organisers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) – has specified that the host city will be chosen using a two-stage selection process.
Most Popular
-
1
Thousands expected to take part in 'Derry Day' this weekend
-
2
Crawfordsburn Country Park: Five PSNI officers injured bringing crowd of 600 under control - two teens arrested - parents asked to know where their children are
-
3
Two new arrivals in DUP camp as UUP councillor Alan Lewis defects alongside serial party-switcher Henry Reilly
-
4
Linfield v Portadown Sunday clash: Breakers of the Sabbath will answer to God
-
5
Search for missing man ends with body found on north coast
Once all the applications have been received, a process will take place whereby cities will be shortlisted “based on their ability to meet the requirements and their responses around capability and experience”.
When asked about making the shortlist, SDLP councillor Seamus de Faoite told the PA news agency: “I suppose we don’t know, we’ll see what Friday brings, but I think Belfast has a really strong case to make. We understand from the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union that so much of the show has to be about the original winners, about Ukraine. I think Belfast has a very particular message to be able to sell there which is to say: we actually understand the value of peace, how difficult it is to build, and the desire of the Ukrainian people to secure it.”
Mr de Faoite added: “We know that we are a kind of a small fish in this, but that has never stopped us before. I see no reason why we can’t do the same for the Eurovision.”