Gillian McIntyre has taken part in enough Orange parades to know that comfortable footwear is a must.

"You definitely need comfy shoes,” says the Deputy Grand Secretary of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland (ALOI), who will walk up to four miles with her lodge, Saintfield United Guiding Star WLOL 67, during the Twelfth of July celebrations.

Footwear aside, for Gillian, 68, taking part in the Twelfth of July parade is about much more than the march.

“It’s something very special to be part of,” she says. “It’s hard to put into words. There’s excitement, of course—it’s our big day. But it’s more than that. It’s a sense of belonging. I might be walking with the women of my lodge, but in my heart, I’m walking with sisters all across the province.”

Gillian McIntyre, Deputy Grand Secretary of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland, in the Museum of Orange Heritage, Belfast

Gillian is one of the more senior members of the ALOI —a movement still little known outside Protestant communities, despite being one of the oldest women’s organisations on the island.

She assists with the administration of an organisation with roots dating back to the early 1800s, and a personal membership that spans generations.

Her own lodge, Saintfield United Guiding Star WLOL 67, is a constant in her life.

“That’s my home lodge,” she says with pride. “It’s where it all started for me, and where I still return. It’s a second family.”

Gillian McIntyre, Deputy Grand Secretary of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland, with different collarettes

Though Londonderry-born Gillian wasn’t raised directly in the Order, the influence was always nearby.

“I wasn’t a stranger to the Orange family,” she explains. “My aunts and uncles were all involved. But my parents weren’t, and neither were my sisters. It wasn’t until I moved to Belfast and started attending functions with a few ladies from Saintfield that I seriously considered joining. I was 45 at the time. A bit later than most, maybe, but I never looked back.

“I’ll stay in it for as long as I can. I’ve never once thought of leaving. It just... fits. It gives me purpose, fellowship, faith.”

In her role as Deputy Grand Secretary, Gillian helps oversee the day-to-day running of the Grand Lodge. Alongside the Grand Mistress, Sister Joan Beggs and other Grand Lodge officers, she works to modernise operations, update regulations, and visit local lodges.

Gillian McIntyre, Deputy Grand Secretary of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland, on parade in East Belfast

“Our structure is entirely separate from the men’s Grand Lodge,” Gillian says. “We have our own constitution, our own leadership, and our own priorities. Though we do work together, there’s no hierarchy between us.”

The pandemic brought into focus the important role the Order plays in Gillian’s life.

“When we stopped meeting, I really felt it. Not seeing my sisters, not going to meetings—it left a real gap. It made me realise this wasn’t just a pastime. It was part of who I am.”

On parade days, tradition is central. Uniform is carefully observed: white gloves, a matching trouser suit, and, most importantly, the collarette—a symbolic sash worn around the shoulders, indicating the wearer’s rank.

Gillian McIntyre, Deputy Grand Secretary of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland, during her first July 12 parade in Dundrum

“If you’re in your private lodge, it’s a plain one,” Gillian explains.

“If you’re a past mistress, you wear one with a little fringing. Then, district officers wear orange fringe, county officers wear silver, and Grand Lodge members wear gold. It’s all part of the identity. When I see someone with silver fringe, I know instantly they’re county level.”

The collarette, sometimes simply called the sash, links the modern Order with its 18th-century roots.

“It’s a visual connection to our heritage,” she says. “It was part of the men’s dress from 1795, and the women adopted it too.”

But the Order isn’t all about parades.

“That’s just one part of what we do. We’re a Christian organisation. We pledge allegiance to God and the Crown, yes—but we also do enormous work behind the scenes that the public rarely hears about.”

From fundraising for local charities like the Air Ambulance and SANDS, to supporting young people with education grants, the lodges’ work is deeply embedded in their communities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gillian recalls a powerful mobilisation effort—members delivering essential items and welfare checks across Northern Ireland, regardless of religious or cultural background.

“That’s the side of the Orange family people don’t always see,” she says. “We weren’t doing it for headlines. We were doing it because it was right.”

Raised in the Church of Ireland, Gillian is honest about the limits of membership.

“We don’t have Catholic members, as members have to subscribe to the Reformed Protestant faith. That’s part of who we are. But that doesn’t mean we exclude people in need.”

She adds: “Some people think the Twelfth of July is about triumphalism. But I don’t see it that way. The Battle of the Boyne was about civil and religious liberty. There were Catholics fighting on King William’s side too. It was about freedom—for everyone.”

Alongside the Women’s Lodges, the Association also runs a Junior Order, open to girls from the age of six up to 16.

“They’ve got their own executive, but they’re supported by members of the women’s lodges. The hope is that they’ll grow into the senior lodges—and stay for life.”

There are some 90 women’s lodges across the island of Ireland, and 1,500 members in Northern Ireland. Members range from teenagers to centenarians. One lodge secretary, Gillian notes with admiration, recently celebrated her 100th birthday and still performs her duties.

“We come from all walks of life. From students to retirees. Everyone brings something different—but our shared values unite us.”

Blending traditional values with a modern outlook has allowed the Order to quietly evolve, and recent years have seen a small but notable rise in younger women joining.

“We have new members joining each year, and a focus on personal growth and leadership for young women,” she says. “If someone shows interest, two of us will meet them—have a chat over tea, explain what it’s all about. Not everyone will join. But most who do, stay.”

Part of keeping that interest alive involves more than meetings.

“We’ve gone on Belfast bus tours, visited museums, gone down to Dan Winter’s Cottage, the birthplace of the Orange. You need more than agendas and minutes. You need fellowship.”

The Orange tradition may be strongest in Northern Ireland, but it extends far beyond.

“There’s an Imperial Orange Council,” McIntyre explains, “where leaders from all over the world meet every three years. We hosted it in Enniskillen last year—ladies from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, England... all together. That was a highlight for me. Incredible women, and some from places where lodges are mixed—men and women together.”

Would she like to see mixed lodges here?

“I like that we have our own identity. Our own rules. But we do come together more now—for parades, events. It’s a healthy partnership.”

Outside of lodge life, Gillian is constantly busy. As well as her Grand Lodge role, she’s county secretary for Down, a district chaplain, and treasurer of her home lodge. Her husband Trevor is also deeply involved in the men’s Orange Order.

“It makes it hard to get a week away together!” she laughs.

Summing up what the Order has given her, she says: “For me, it’s about fellowship. About faith. About doing something worthwhile. It’s not about making a big show. It’s about being there for people.”

“We don’t do it for praise. But if people could see what we do—the work, the care—I think they’d be surprised.”