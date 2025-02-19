Stevie Haughey with the second edition of The Irish Bucket List: 101 places to see in Ireland before you die

Belfast-born author and travel entrepreneur Stevie Haughey has announced the release of the second edition of The Irish Bucket List: 101 places to see in Ireland before you die, a bestselling guidebook showcasing Ireland’s most breathtaking places and hidden treasures.

First published in 2017, the original edition became a favourite among travel enthusiasts and planners, offering an insider’s guide to Ireland’s most awe-inspiring locations. Now, after years of further exploration and discovery, Haughey has reimagined the book, adding new destinations, untold stories, and expert insights to provide an even richer experience for readers.

Haughey’s journey began at 19 when he left Belfast for university in England. It was only after moving abroad that he developed a newfound appreciation for the beauty of Ireland. “Living away from home made me realise just how special Ireland is,” says Haughey. “People spoke about it with such admiration, and yet I had barely scratched the surface of what was on my own doorstep. That realisation changed everything.” Determined to explore his homeland properly, Haughey embarked on a mission to uncover Ireland’s best-kept secrets. What started as a personal journey soon turned into Ireland Before You Die, a passion project that evolved into one of Ireland’s largest independent travel platforms, now boasting over 700,000 followers.

Building on the success of Ireland Before You Die, Haughey first published The Irish Bucket List in 2017. The guidebook became an instant Amazon bestseller in the Irish travel category. With countless new experiences under his belt, he felt this year was the right time for a major update. “Ireland has evolved, and so has this book,” Haughey explains. “The new edition is bigger, more detailed, and packed with fresh insights. From world-famous landmarks to off-the-beaten-track gems, this guide is designed to help travellers experience Ireland in the most authentic way possible.”