Belfast's Field of Remembrance declared open ahead of Poppy Day - members of the public invited to add their own crosses

Military personnel past and present gathered in Belfast today for the launch of the Royal British Legion's Field of Remembrance.

Some told the News Letter of their pride and their poignant personal reasons for attending the service, whilst a clergyman told those assembled that the colours of the Union flag should serve as a reminder that peace cannot be taken for granted.

Part of the grass next to the cenotaph beside Belfast City Hall has been given over to rows of miniature crosses in honour of those who served during conflict.

Many of the crosses are inscribed with the names of individual soldiers; for instance, one of the first to be placed at the Belfast field was in memory of Channing Day, the 25-year-old Comber woman who was killed in Afghanistan in 2012 while serving with 3 Medical Regiment.

The delegation arrives for the service of remembrance beside Belfast City Hall, where a field of miniature crosses has been installed again this year ahead of remembrance day

The crosses are organised into 58 different sections for various regiments and associations, ranging from the PSNI and RUC to the Prison Service, Parachute Regiment, and UDR.

Rachael Harger, a 44-year-old veteran from Larne, was one of several former servicewomen at the service.

She served with the Royal Military Police from 2006 to 2016, attaining the rank of captain.

"It's important today for me to come here because I lost friends in Afghanistan and Iraq," she told the News Letter.

"Now I have a young family and I get to enjoy them growing up: my friends didn't.

"So it's to remember them. They were never just a number.

"They'll never be forgotten, and it's important at this time of year to come and remember those people who can't be here…

"It's good to see the people turn out, and they do take remembrance seriously - as it should be taken."

Alexandra Jay, aged 80 and from Sydenham in east Belfast, served with the Women's Royal Army Corps (WRAC) for eight-and-a-half years from 1963.

She was a corporal and was attached to British intelligence in Aden, Hong Kong, and elsewhere.

"I was proud of the time I served in the forces, and I'll always support army veterans all around the world," she said.

"I'm so proud to have served my country, and so proud to be a veteran."

Alongside her was Sylvia Connachan, 79, also a WRAC veteran (and the chairwoman and serectary of the WRAC Association in Northern Ireland).

She had been laying one of the miniature, crosses, and said it was on behalf of members who have since passed away, "just to keep in memory that they will never be forgotten".

Rev Alan Cobain, senior chaplain for Northern Ireland, based at Thiepval Barracks, said in prayer: "Thank you for bringing us through the hardships of the Second World War.

"On this 80th anniversary may the red in our flag ever remind us of the sacrifices made; may the blue in our flag remind us of the freedom we now enjoy; and may the white in our flag remind us of the dove of peace, which much never be taken for granted."

He also prayed for the King and the royal family, asking God to "give them health and strength, wisdom and courage, so that they may carry out their many duties in the best interests of all of our people".

He added: "Let all who have power remember that they are your servants - and that your son Jesus Christ came to serve rather than to be served."

Paul Harris, the national vice-chairman of the Royal British Legion, said that there are other similar fields of remembrance in Cardiff, Westminster, Gateshead (beside Newcastle-upon-Tyne), and the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, in commemoration of "those who have given their lives in order that we can enjoy the freedoms that we do".