A type of concrete camouflaged dug-in post used for defence and trench fire, pillboxes were put up across Northern Ireland during the Second World War at strategic points.

At Belfast City Council’s meeting of its city growth and regeneration committee, councillors agreed a motion by DUP alderman George Dorrian for a report looking at restoring the historic buildings for cultural purposes. Sinn Féin said it supported the principle but could not back council spending any money on it.

The motion states: “This Council supports the development of culture and tourism and in doing so will support the concept of regenerating the network of WW2-era pillboxes and other structures across Belfast and beyond.”

It adds it will “engage with other local councils and relevant government departments to develop an action plan to promote their regeneration, in partnership with the local communities where they are sited.”

Alderman Dorrian told the chamber: “We have a very extensive network of pillboxes across the city, and not only pillboxes but also of built heritage from the war era. In the city centre and amongst many of the communities as well.”

He said: “The Northern Ireland War Memorial is very keen to develop things like walking tours, and I would be very keen to see us integrate this built heritage into those plans.

“There is a pillbox in East Belfast within the grounds of Glentoran Football Club. There was an attempt in recent years to regenerate that. To look at that as a tourism model in itself, it has been very successful, in terms of the stadium tours, where it has become the most attractive element. It has literally brought people from all around the world.”