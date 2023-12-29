BEM gives Coleraine dairy farmer motivation to help others with mental health challenges

​Coleraine dairy farmer Adam Watson has been inspired to continue his work as a mental health champion by the award of a BEM.

Adam Watson with wife Laura and children Abel and Martha

The 42-year-old helped raise awareness of the difficulties faced by Northern Ireland’s farmers – many who work in isolated conditions – when he wrote a blog about his own battle with depression.

Although he doesn’t blame farming for the onset of his depression in 2016, he said the financial hardship caused by, among other things, the sharp drop in the price paid to milk producers “was certainly a trigger”. ​

Mr Watson’s efforts to help others were well publicised in 2019 when he spoke openly at a number of events.

He said he has kept a lower profile over the last couple of years, although he has remained a listening ear for those who need one, so was shocked when he was notified of the BEM award in the New Year Honours List.

"I was surprised, as it is a few years ago since I did the original stuff,” he said.

"Occasionally people will ring me, or more commonly send me a message, and I do a bit of volunteer work with the church, but I supposed it’s more low level within my friendship group – just talking to people.

"People are prepared to talk about mental health now, whereas before they wouldn’t”.

Mr Watson said the younger generation of farmers is more aware of the potentially unhealthy isolation that rural farmers could be prone to – and the adverse effect that can have on someone’s mental well-being.

"People do see the benefits of getting away from the farm and doing other things, and socialising a bit more and talking to their friends,” he said.

Mr Watson has enjoyed the unwavering support of wife Laura, and his family has expanded to include daughter Martha.

He said he will support his son if he wants to take over the farm, but would never put pressure on him.

"I have to look after myself and do the right thing for them, as well as for myself,” he said.

Mr Watson said the award of the BEM has given him “a nudge” to do a bit more.