Ben Dunne, the recently-deceased Irish tycoon who used to run Dunnes Stores, once narrowly avoided his business falling prey to a loyalist extortion plot.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Much has been written about Mr Dunne since his death of a heart attack in Dubai at age 74 on November 18.

However, one anecdote which has not been widely circulated concerns an alleged conspiracy against his family by the UVF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details of it are contained in the book UVF: Beyond the Mask, written by Aaron Edwards, a senior lecturer in defence at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.

A crest of the UVF and its sister group the RHC and youth wing the YCV

Mr Dunne had inherited the business following his father's death in April 1983; it remains a family enterprise to this day.

Mr Edwards wrote that, after the IRA successfully extorted money from the Dunne family by kidnapping him in 1981, the UVF also sought to use the family to "grow its 'war chest'".

"In March 1984, the RUC uncovered a plot by UVF members to poison food being sold in supermarket chain Dunnes Stores unless a £500,000 ransom demand was paid," wrote Dr Edwards.

Ben Dunne, from an RTE interview

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The company, which had 20 stores in Northern Ireland, reassured its customers by implementing security measures in consultation with the RUC and An Garda Siochana.

"The plot was soon foiled when the RUC lured the extortionists to a cash drop in Dromore, County Down, where they were intercepted by police…

"The mastermind of the Dunnes Stores poisoning plot was rumoured to have been Mid Ulster UVF commander Robin 'The Jackal' Jackson, who promptly went on the run after the plot failed, fearing he'd be moved up the Provisional IRA's hit list."

Mr Dunne's body reportedly remains in Dubai, so as yet no funeral details have been released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it happens, exactly 30 years ago this Friday is the anniversary of a police operation which intercepted a massive arms haul bound for the UVF.