Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies aged 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died at the age of 95, the Vatican announced on Saturday.
By Michael Cousins
50 minutes ago - 1 min read
A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said: “With pain I inform that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be released as soon as possible.”