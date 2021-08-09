Best of British: Full medal tallies for the top Olympic nations
The UK once again punched far above its weight at this year’s Olympics, coming in fourth – just ahead of Russia – in the number of golds won.
The following are the top 10 nations, ranked in order of Olympic gold medals this year:
United States of America
Gold: 39
Silver: 41
Bronze: 33
China
Gold: 38
Silver: 32
Bronze: 18
Japan
Gold: 27
Silver: 14
Bronze: 17
Great Britain
Gold: 22
Silver: 21
Bronze: 22
Russian Olympic Comm.
Gold: 20
Silver: 28
Bronze: 23
Australia
Gold: 17
Silver: 7
Bronze: 22
Netherlands
Gold: 10
Silver: 12
Bronze: 14
France
Gold: 10
Silver: 12
Bronze: 11
Germany
Gold: 10
Silver: 11
Bronze: 16
Italy
Gold: 10
Silver: 10
Bronze: 20
The UK’s performance in previous Olympics was as follows:
Rio de Janeiro 2016:
Gold: 27
Silver: 23
Bronze: 17
London 2012:
Gold: 29
Silver: 17
Bronze: 19
