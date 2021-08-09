Best of British: Full medal tallies for the top Olympic nations

Great Britain's Sky Brown celebrates winning the bronze medal during the Women's Park Final at Ariake Sports Park on the twelfth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Issue date: Sunday August 8, 2021.

The following are the top 10 nations, ranked in order of Olympic gold medals this year:

United States of America

Gold: 39

Charlotte Dujardin raises the Union flag in celebration of becoming Britain's most decorated female Olympian of all time after competing in Tokyo 2020, at Oaklebrook Mill, Gloucester. Picture date: Monday August 2, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story OLYMPICS Equestrian. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Silver: 41

Bronze: 33

China

Gold: 38

Silver: 32

Bronze: 18

Japan

Gold: 27

Silver: 14

Bronze: 17

Great Britain

Gold: 22

Silver: 21

Bronze: 22

Russian Olympic Comm.

Gold: 20

Silver: 28

Bronze: 23

Australia

Gold: 17

Silver: 7

Bronze: 22

Netherlands

Gold: 10

Silver: 12

Bronze: 14

France

Gold: 10

Silver: 12

Bronze: 11

Germany

Gold: 10

Silver: 11

Bronze: 16

Italy

Gold: 10

Silver: 10

Bronze: 20

The UK’s performance in previous Olympics was as follows:

Rio de Janeiro 2016:

Gold: 27

Silver: 23

Bronze: 17

London 2012:

Gold: 29

Silver: 17

Bronze: 19

