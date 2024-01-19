​Hotelier James McGinn has seen it all, from guests locked out of their bedrooms in their underwear, “even no underwear, sometimes”, to trashed rooms and flooded kitchens.

Hastings Hotels managing director James McGinn has been named as one of the top 25 hoteliers in the UK

The affable managing director of Hastings Hotels, whom many still fondly recall from his appearances in the BBC TV fly-on-the-wall series about the Europa Hotel entitled Lobby Lives, doesn’t mind mucking in to help keep the guests happy and the hotels running smoothly.

“I know it’s a cliche, but never ask someone to do something that you wouldn’t do yourself. I'm the managing director, but I still operate out of hotels. I just feel that you lead from the front and there's nothing that I'm afraid of doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is often the mark of a good hotelier to provide whatever is asked for – even if it is bizarre - without sounding surprised, a skill James McGinn, 58, has mastered with aplomb.

James McGinn showing Queen Camilla round the Grand Central, during the hotel's official opening

"There was one recently where someone was holding a big event in the Europa and they wanted to know if sheep or llamas could come into the ballroom. I said they had to make sure they were accompanied and they cleaned up after them,” he laughs.

The Co Tyrone man, whose people skills, suavity and dapper suits are now legendary, was recently named one of the UK’s top 25 hoteliers by leading international hotel design publication, Hotel Designs.

James, the only representative from Northern Ireland included in the prestigious list, said he was thrilled to win the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Accolades mean something if they have value to them, and I think the value that was attributed to that one was the esteemed people that I was among, and their properties. The Savoy was there, Claridges was there, some of the new and unique hotels were there, some of the bigger estates, and Gleneagles, which I love. It was nice just to have that profile. So, yeah, if you're going to be in any top 25, that was a nice top 25 to be in. But it’s an award. You still have to get up the next day!”

The Hastings collection has six luxurious hotels across the province, including the five star Culloden Estate and Spa, the world famous Europa hotel, the four star Stormont hotel and the city's largest five star hotel, The Grand Central Hotel. The group also owns the four star Everglades Hotel in Londonderry and the historic Ballygally Castle set on the stunning Antrim coast.

The chain was established by the late Sir William Hastings, and is still very much a family-owned company.

James, who has been with Hastings for 28 years, says: “Whilst I’m not family, we do tend to create a family environment among us. We try to build a culture of care, trust and commitment - that would be really important. You're only as good as your people. I'm just one person, there are 1,000 people in the organisation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James started his career at the Europa, then went to the Stormont, followed by the Culloden, then back to the Europa for 19 years as general manager. He’s been managing director for the last two years.

So, does he have a favourite, or is that as crass as asking a parent to pick a favourite child?

“When I became managing director, Howard (Hastings) said ‘you’re not allowed to have any favourite children now’,” he laughs, but confesses it would be a “toss up” between the Europa and the Culloden. “The Europa has been a huge part of my life for 19 years. I mean she's a grand old lady. There's just something about the Europa that's very special. It's a place with heart and soul. I think it's joyful. It’s also a really strong favourite choice for our guests. It’s our busiest hotel by a long shot.

"I love the Culloden because I've been part of a lot of its redesign. It’s majestic. And I always said I would retire there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He adds (putting on a posh accent): “My aspiration is to be a country gent, living in Cultra and walking by the sea. I might even get a dog.

“And then Grand Central, I was a big part of the planning and I worked along with the designers and the builders to bring this to fruition. I am probably less emotionally connected to the Everglades or the Ballygally, and maybe that's because I haven't really worked in them, though I think they're great properties.”

He admits he was sad when the Slieve Donard in Newcastle was sold in 2021, but “opportunity came knocking, and kept knocking, and then it just became the correct business decision to make.”

“It was a really great hotel even for us as employees just to take a break by the sea. It had an amazing sense of grandeur because of the sheer size and scale of the operations and, of course, you are as attached to the staff as your to the building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a host of famous celebrity guests staying at the hotels, discretion is essential.

“People choose you because you are discreet. They don't want you telling people where they stay or what their favourite things are or what they do when they are there. But, that said, President Biden chose the Grand Central for his visit, slap bang right in the city centre.”

James grew up in a very large family in the village of Killyclogher, on the outskirts of Omagh.

“My parents had 11 children. Andrew, the youngest, died very young. Ten of us are still alive. I'm blessed with seven brothers and two sisters and my mother's still alive as well. My father passed away just three years ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James says he inherited his snappy dress sense from his late father.

“As much as my dad was a builder, he would have spent every Saturday morning polishing all his shoes, having them ready to go. He always dressed very well and I like to dress smart. I like to look the part.”

Indeed, he owns 15 work suits.

“I rotate my suits as my waist expands. I have about 200 silk ties and loads of cufflinks and pockerchiefs.”James lives in east Belfast in an architect-built house.

“It’s a home and very comfortable. It’s not a big house, but it’s open plan. When you come in you’d say– ‘I know he’s a hotelier’, particularly my bedrooms!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite having lived in the city for 28 years he loves going ‘home’ to Killyclogher.

“I do like to get home to visit my mother and my family because they are very important to me. My family is my life.”

James started in the hospitality industry at the age of 15 “cleaning ash trays and wiping tables” at the Knock-na-moe Castle Hotel in Omagh, where his uncle was general manager.

And after almost three decades in the industry, he describes his job as being like a vocation."The industry's worked for me. It's allowed me to have a good life. I'm not married, I have no children, so therefore I don't have to make the sacrifices that some people find very difficult in our industry. The industry and I have flourished because I suit it and it suits me, it suits my personality. I often say it's a lifestyle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel group has played host to some huge events, but the two that stand out for James are the MTV awards that were held at the Europa in 2011 and, more recently, the opening of the Grand Central Hotel by the now King Charles and Queen Camilla six years ago.

“The Grand Central opening was very regal and very organised. Howard escorted Charles around one area. I escorted Camilla and they met a lot of artisans, food producers and suppliers.”

Outside of work James loves going on holiday – to Donegal with his university friends, to Portugal with his family and city breaks with his partner Joseph.

Reassuringly, he doesn’t turn into a hyper-critical hotel inspector when he visits other establishments, and, unsurprisingly, favours the character of independent and family-run hotels, rather than big chains.