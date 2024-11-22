Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Funeral details have been announed for veteran Northern Ireland radio broadcaster Trevor “Big T” Campbell following his death at the age of 78.

He became one of Downtown Radio’s best-known presenters over the course of his 47-year career, interviewing some of the biggest stars of country music including Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash.

A family notice said a service to celebrate his life will take place on Wednesday 27th November 2024 at 2pm in Moneyreagh Non Subscribing Presbyterian Church followed by committal in the adjoining Graveyard.

It said his death was deeply regretted by his devoted partner Vi and loving sister Norma. In a statement on Thursday, Downtown Radio said they were “incredibly saddened to announce that our friend and colleague Trevor Campbell has passed away at the age of 78”.

Big T pictured at the launch of the 9th Belfast Nashville songwriters festival and writing convention in 2012. Photo: Matt Mackey/Press Eye

“We will miss you greatly. Rest In Peace Big T,” they added.

Stuart Robinson, content director with Bauer Radio, said the entire Downtown team were devastated at Campbell’s death.

He described him as a “radio legend in every sense of the word”.

