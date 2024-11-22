Big T: Funeral details published after death of much loved Downtown Radio presenter
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
He became one of Downtown Radio’s best-known presenters over the course of his 47-year career, interviewing some of the biggest stars of country music including Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash.
A family notice said a service to celebrate his life will take place on Wednesday 27th November 2024 at 2pm in Moneyreagh Non Subscribing Presbyterian Church followed by committal in the adjoining Graveyard.
It said his death was deeply regretted by his devoted partner Vi and loving sister Norma. In a statement on Thursday, Downtown Radio said they were “incredibly saddened to announce that our friend and colleague Trevor Campbell has passed away at the age of 78”.
“We will miss you greatly. Rest In Peace Big T,” they added.
Stuart Robinson, content director with Bauer Radio, said the entire Downtown team were devastated at Campbell’s death.
He described him as a “radio legend in every sense of the word”.
“A pioneer, a trail blazer and a house hold name on radio in Northern Ireland for 50 years – no other radio personality here has or will ever come close to achieving what Trevor did during his career,” he said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.