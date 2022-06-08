Bikers revving up for big Air Ambulance NI charity challenge

Setting off from six locations, the bikers on the ‘Ride of Thanks’ will eventually converge on the Eikon site at the Maze near Lisburn for a family fun day in support of the Air Ambulance NI.

For a suggested donation of £10 per vehicle entering the site, those attending will be treated to a range of entertainment including stunt bike displays, live music, vintage cars and bikes, as well as a range of food vendors and other attractions.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) provided by the Air Ambulance was introduced five years ago and had its first call out on July 22, 2017.

Air Ambulance NI's Ride of Thanks committee: Karl, Mary and Debbie with fundraising manager Grace Williams (third from left). Photo: Air Ambulance NI

With no funding other than public donations, it costs £2 million every year (£5,500 every day) to keep the HEMS operational.

Karl Bradley, president of the AANI Ride of Thanks committee said: “We have some fantastic support from the biking community and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for continuing to support this annual event

“We have made sure we have something for everyone, whether you like cars, bikes, trucks or live music our event is the event for you and your family.

“As we are all road users, we never know quite know when you will need the assistance of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service team and I appreciate the value this lifesaving service can bring to areas with extended travel times, for specialist emergency care.”

“Last year the motorbike community really got behind AANI Ride of Thanks, so this year we hope to have many more bikers attend with family and friends”.

The event, which is sponsored by Adelaide Insurance, will take place on Sunday, July 3 with the bikes scheduled to arrive at the Eikon in time for the 10.30am opening.

AANI area fundraising manager Grace Williams, said: “As a service we rely heavily on charitable donations to keep the medical team in the air, delivering critical care to patients who have suffered trauma throughout Northern Ireland – without continued support, the team simply couldn’t fly.

“Every single penny counts. With a daily fundraising need of £5,500, we are so grateful to Karl and the AANI Ride of Thanks Committee for this wonderful opportunity. I would like to encourage everyone to support their fundraising event on July 3 as it is sure to be a wonderful family event.”

For further information contact Karl Bradley 07871 444 106 or Debbie 07547 290 734, or visit the Facebook page ‘AANI Ride of Thanks Northern Ireland main group’.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) responds on average to 2 incidents daily, somewhere in Northern Ireland. Since the service first launched in July 2017, the HEMS has been tasked on over 2,916 occasions.