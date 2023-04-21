News you can trust since 1737
Bill and Hillary Clinton hire one of Belfast’s oldest bars, White’s Tavern, to unwind during Good Friday Anniversary engagements

During his stay in Belfast former US President Bill Clinton visited one of Belfast’s oldest bars and supped a pint of the black stuff.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read

The Clinton Foundation held an intimate evening for family and friends on Tuesday night in White’s Tavern during Bill and Hillary’s busy schedule of events in Northern Ireland.

Earlier that day Bill had been in Londonderry while Hillary arrived after seeing the play ‘The Agreement’ in the Lyric Theatre.

The following day Hillary visited two Limavady schools to celebrate their success with a Shared Education model while her husband gave a speech at Queen’s University’s Agreement 25 event.

Former US President Bill Clinton enjoyed a night in White's TavernFormer US President Bill Clinton enjoyed a night in White's Tavern
Inside White’s Tavern, which has expanded significantly in recent years and dates back to the 17th century, former US president and his wife led the celebratory event for the delegation in Northern Ireland.

Guest enjoyed traditional fare of fish and chips, chowder and of course Guinness.

Mark Beirne, director of the Clover Group which owns White’s, said: “It was very special to host the Clinton Foundation at White’s Tavern. There was a wonderful feel to the event with a palpable sense of celebration with all those that attended as they took the opportunity to have fun and enjoy a Belfast bar that is steeped in history and folklore.

"Both Bill and Hilary Clinton had time for everyone, including our staff taking time to chat with them, asking questions about the bar and its history. Personally, having the opportunity to chat with the president over a pint of Guinness is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Bill Clinton chats with Mark Beirne over a pint of GuinnessBill Clinton chats with Mark Beirne over a pint of Guinness
Pictured with President Clinton at White's Tavern are venue Directors Mark Beirne and Jim Conlon.Pictured with President Clinton at White's Tavern are venue Directors Mark Beirne and Jim Conlon.
