Billy Bingham and Martin O'Neill: The two men who shaped my love of football in 1980s and 1990s

​It’s the first game I can remember with any great vivacity and a spectacle which caused me to ask, ‘Can I go to a real football match?’

My Granda Bobby obliged and a few weeks later I was at Ballyskeagh to watch Glenavon take on Distillery. With five minutes to kick off I asked Bobby when the crowd would arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This is it,’ he said, bringing me back to reality with a thump. There would be no Mexican waves, but as far as I recall there were plenty of goals… I was hooked.

Former Northern Ireland captain Martin O’Neill at A Service of Thanksgiving for Billy Bingham MBE at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast on Wednesday. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

As I child it didn’t occur to me that it was a huge deal for Northern Ireland to be at the World Cup – two in a row in fact. I watched those matches in Mexico believing we were going to win. I cried when Brazil put three past us, innocent to the roles of nailed-on favourites and perennial underdogs.

Now I realise how important a role Billy Bingham played in building a team capable of making nine-year-olds believe we could beat Brazil.

Years later in the mid 1990s Martin O’Neill did the same with Leicester City when he assembled a collective with as much steel and spirit as the man who had made him NI captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My love of Leicester City stems from the team O’Neill built – Izzet, Elliott, Lennon, Guppy, Savage – unknown gems that he turned into household names.

Today I thanked him for making me a Leicester fan, despite its ups and downs. He accepted graciously.