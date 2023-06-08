Billy Bingham: Memorial Service held for the late Northern Ireland international footballer and football manager - 25 images
Martin O'Neill and Gerry Armstrong have paid tribute to Billy Bingham at a memorial service for the late former Northern Ireland manager.
By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:07 BST
Mr Bingham, who died in 2022 aged 90-years was remembered at a service at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast on June 7.
He led Northern Ireland to the 1982 and 1986 World Cup finals.
