Billy Bingham: Memorial Service held for the late Northern Ireland international footballer and football manager - 25 images

Martin O'Neill and Gerry Armstrong have paid tribute to Billy Bingham at a memorial service for the late former Northern Ireland manager.
By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:07 BST

Mr Bingham, who died in 2022 aged 90-years was remembered at a service at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast on June 7.

He led Northern Ireland to the 1982 and 1986 World Cup finals.

Billy Bingham - Service of Thanksgiving - Wednesday 7th June - St Annes Cathedral

1.

Billy Bingham - Service of Thanksgiving - Wednesday 7th June - St Annes Cathedral Photo: presseye

A Service of Thanksgiving for Billy Bingham MBE at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast on Wednesday.

2.

A Service of Thanksgiving for Billy Bingham MBE at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast on Wednesday. Photo: pacemaker

Bingham, who passed away at the age of 90 last year, holds a special and unique place in Northern Ireland footballing history, having played for and managed his country in World Cup final tournaments.

3.

Bingham, who passed away at the age of 90 last year, holds a special and unique place in Northern Ireland footballing history, having played for and managed his country in World Cup final tournaments. Photo: pacemaker

PACEMAKER BELFAST APRIL 1986 Renowned as a master tactician, the wily Bingham guided the boys in green to the 1982 and 1986 World Cup finals.

4.

PACEMAKER BELFAST APRIL 1986 Renowned as a master tactician, the wily Bingham guided the boys in green to the 1982 and 1986 World Cup finals. Photo: pacemaker

