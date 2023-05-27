Billy Kennedy's Churches: Scottish church opens up debate on euthanasia or assisted dying

Aghadowey Presbyterian church, Co Londonderry. Picture: Billy Maxwell

​Church elders at the Church of Scotland general assembly in Edinburgh this week voted in favour of "exploring more deeply" diverse views held on the most controversial subject of euthanasia, which is seen by most people of Christian faith as directly implementing a form of suicide.

The shock decision bizarrely came despite strong opposition to assisted dying expressed by outgoing Scottish Church moderator Rev Dr Iain Greenshields and other faith leaders in Scotland, including senior Roman Catholic clerics led by the bishop of Paisley Rev Dr John Keenan and others.

A statement from these clerics, stated: "Our faith traditions are united in the principle that assisted dying in itself undermines the dignity of the human person and to allow it would mean that our society as a whole loses its community humanity."

At the general assembly, the Kirk's faith impact forum had invited delegates to reaffirm the church's opposition to assisted dying, but this was not carried.

According to the Church's official web: the Rev Karen Hendry, ethics forum convenor, said: "The conversations we had were deep and meaningful and took us to a very human place. We now can pause and think more deeply about this very important issue."

After an impassioned debate, a majority of assembly delegates backed a motion which expressed recognition that there is a range of theological views and ethical opinions on assisted dying within the Scottish church.

It instructed the faith, impact and theological forums to explore views and opinions on the issue and report to a future general assembly.

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland is making no comment on the Scottish church move.

But it is worth recalling that at the 2018 General Assembly the Presbyterian Church in Ireland passed a resolution "strongly opposing any legislation which allowed for assisted suicide and/or euthanasia; and strongly commended palliative care, calling on the governments in Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic to ensure adequate resourcing of both research and delivery in this important area".

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland is no longer affiliated with the now liberal Church of Scotland, since the Scottish church decided several years ago to approve same-sex marriage.

Euthanasia is illegal throughout the UK and can be prosecuted as murder or manslaughter.