Bin collections over Twelfth in Northern Ireland - when will your bin be collected?

As the holiday season approaches and everyone hopes to relax in their homes – the last thing that’s needed is fretting over uncollected rubbish.

According to NI Direct the local council is responsible for collecting and disposing of waste in your area.

They provide different bins for food waste, household waste and recycling.

Household waste goes to landfill. To prevent contamination, it's important to separate your landfill waste from your recycling and use the right bin.

This is when bins will be collected in your council area.

BELFAST CITY COUNCIL

- JULY BANK HOLIDAY BIN COLLECTIONS AND HOLIDAY ARRANGEMENTS

- Friday 12 July collections will be completed on Saturday 13 July.

- Please leave your bin at your normal collection point by 7am.

- If your bin has been missed & is not collected by 7pm on Sunday 14 July, please report using our online form - see here

- All bin and box collections will take place as normal on Monday 15 July – our offices and phonelines will be closed.

Civic Amenity Sites & Recycling Centres

- Our recycling centres & civic amenity sites will be closed on Friday 12 July.

- Blackstaff Way and Palmerston Road will be the only sites open on Saturday 13 July (9am – 4.45pm)

Thanks for your co-operation & you can view all holiday arrangements at https://ow.ly/OA1c50StPot

NEWTOWNABBEY AND ANTRIM COUNCIL

‘Our Civic Buildings will be closed on Friday 12 July and Monday 15 July, reopening as normal on Tuesday 16 July.

‘Our Leisure Centres will be closed on Friday 12 July and Saturday 13 July, reopening as normal on Sunday 14 July.

‘Our Theatres will be closed on Friday 12 July and Monday 15 July, reopening as normal on Tuesday 16 July.

‘Antrim Castle Gardens will be closed on Friday 12 July, reopening as normal on Saturday 13 July.’

Bin and wheelie box collections in Newtownabbey due to take place on Friday 12 July will be emptied on Saturday 13 July

ARDS AND NORTH DOWN COUNCIL

- There will be no change to kerbside collections services during the month of July 2024

- Waste containers will be collected on the normal day of the week as usual over the July bank holidays.

- Please make sure your container is set out for collection on the appropriate day by 7:00am

- Please park as responsibly as possible to allow our vehicles to access your street and help us deliver this important frontline service.

REMINDER - be neighbourly on bin collection days!

- Normal Collection Date Due on Will be collected on – Monday 15 July – Monday 15 July

- Tuesday 16 July – Tuesday 16 July

- Wednesday 17 July – Wednesday 17 July

Thursday 18 July – Thursday 18 July

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon

Monday 15 July 2024 Collection will be as normal for ewsidents according to their website – apart from Tandragee, Markethill & Keady.

Bin collections scheduled for Friday 12th will take place on Sunday 14th, except in Moyle area when collections will take place on Saturday 13th July.

Bin collections will take place as normal on Monday 15th.

Householders are asked to leave their bin out no later than 7.00am on day of collection.

– All Household Recycling Centres will be closed on Friday 12th and reopen as normal on Saturday 13th July.

Note: Householders whose bin collection is to be changed from Friday 12th will have had a label attached to their bin specifying rearranged date.

And Household Recycling Centre opening hours will be extended to 7.45pm every Tuesday and Thursday during June, July and August. Last entry is 15 minutes prior to closing time. Householders are kindly asked to sort their waste before leaving home, separating recyclables from non-recyclable (landfill) waste. Please speak to site attendant on duty should you require any assistance.

Mid Ulster Council

July Bank Holiday arrangements are listed below.

Bin collections: There will be no bin collections on Friday 12 July.

Bins due to be collected on Friday 12 July will instead be collected on Saturday 13 July.Bin collections will take place as normal on Monday 15 July.Remember to leave your bin at the kerb by 7.30am.

Recycling Centres: All recycling centres will be closed on Friday 12 July but will be open as normal on Saturday 13 and Monday 15 July.

See more details from Mid Ulster Council here

Bin collection service will operate as normal on Friday 12 and Monday 15 July 2024.

See more details for the Bank Holiday here

Bin collections (landfill, mixed recycling and brown bins)

Friday 12th July – Collection on Monday 15th July

Saturday 13th July – No Collections

Monday 15th July – Collection on Saturday 20th July

*If your bin is not collected on the alternative date please continue to leave it out and we will endeavour to collect it the next working day.

Mid and East Antrim Council

Check your bin collection dates by typing your address into the text box below and then selecting it from the options that appear.

To find out your Bryson Recycling kerbside collection day (Ballymena / Carrickfergus), visit the Bryson Recycling website.

The latest update from the Council is that the July Bank Holiday Arrangements are:

- ‘Refuse collection and commercial waste collections will take place as normal on Monday 15 July, please ensure your bin is at the kerbside from 6.00am to ensure collection’.

PLEASE HAVE YOUR BIN AT KERBSIDE FOR 6.00AM TO ENSURE COLLECTION, NO EXCESS BAGS OF WASTE WILL BE COLLECTED.

Derry and Strabane

Derry City and Strabane District Council operates a bin collection service to over 60,000 households, across the District. There are four main bin collection services offered, across two operating Depots (Skeoge and Strahans Road).

The services operate at various frequencies covering a Monday to Friday schedule, as follows:

Black Bin (General Household Waste) and Blue Bin (Mixed Dry Recycling), fortnightly on alternate weeks;Brown Wheelie Bin (Mixed Garden and Food Waste) according to collection schedule (either on a Black or Blue bin week) and Brown Food Caddy (weekly).