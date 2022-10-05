Unite the Union members at Lisburn and Castlereagh Council staged a picket in Lisburn when the strike began on September 6, 2022.

Thousands of bins have remained unemptied in the borough since Unite members voted to withdraw their labour in late August.

The Unite members have recently voted on whether they should accept a pay offer and return to work and the result will announced on October 28.

GMB union officials have also been given a strike mandate by members but are currently involved in discussions to decide if a walkout is the best way forward.

However, the union’s regional organiser Alan Perry has warned that the GMB members are more than likely to opt for an all out strike.

He said it could be decided as early as this weekend, triggering a legally required seven-day notice of strike action.

"There is an offer on the table within Lisburn and Castlereagh,” Mr Perry said.

However, he said: “At the moment the general consensus is… the likelihood that members will reject that, so we’re obviously preparing ourselves to get ready to join Unite on the picket line.

"We are looking at all options.”

Asked if he believed his members are likely to reject the current pay offer and join the picket line, Mr Perry said: “Yes, this will be escalating."

Yesterday, the council said its household recycling centres, at The Cutts, Drumlough and Carryduff, would be operating extended opening hours to allow for the number of householders disposing of waste.