As Christian leaders, the bishops stress the importance of health care that attends to the whole person – body, mind, and spirit – with health care provision that supports “life in all its fullness”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Rev Dr Ian Ellis, the Church of Ireland’s bishop of Clogher, and the Rev Larry Duffy, Roman Catholic bishop of Clogher, have expressed “deep concern” in a joint statement at the proposed closure of the emergency surgery services at South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

They echoed concerns already raised by the Fermanagh Christian leaders' fraternal, that vulnerable patients are finding they are unable to travel to the next-nearest emergency unit in Londonderry city, 55 miles distant through three counties - Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We live in one of the most remote parts of Northern Ireland and we both believe our communities have a right to equal treatment to other areas of the province,” the bishops said. “We express our deep concern at the potential permanent withdrawal of vital services from parishioners resident in Co Fermanagh and surrounding areas, where there is poor public transport and inadequate travel links to alternative hospitals."

Emergency services at SWAH were temporarily suspended in December 2022, which local campaigners say posed a risk to life. The bishops have called for a greater consultation process before any permanent closure goes ahead.

The statement sent to local campaign group, 'Save Our Acute Services' (SOAS), by the bishops asserts: "We too express our deep concern at the potential permanent withdrawal of vital services from parishioners resident in Co Fermanagh and surrounding areas, where there is poor public transport and inadequate travel links to alternative hospitals."

Highlighting the rural nature of the region, they emphasise that local communities deserve equal access to healthcare services comparable to those available in more central areas of Northern Ireland. “We live in one of the most remote parts of Northern Ireland and believe our communities have a right to equal treatment to other areas of the province."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bishops call for a "more genuine consultation” process, involving local community leaders and those directly impacted by the proposed changes. They urge health authorities to provide acute services that reflect the real needs of the population in the region.

“We believe our communities should be provided with access to appropriate and expert surgical care within easy reach of where we live,” the statement adds.

As Christian leaders, the bishops stress the importance of health care that attends to the whole person – body, mind, and spirit – with health care provision that supports “life in all its fullness”.They conclude by appealing for a swift resolution to the issue: “The continued uncertainty adds further worry and inconvenience to people in the area.”