Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne dies at the age of 76 announces his family - weeks after farewell gig

Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76, his family has announced.

A statement from his family said: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

He had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.

As frontman of Black Sabbath, he was at the forefront of the heavy metal scene – a deeper, darker offshoot of hard rock.

File photo dated 26/05/16 of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne during the launch a Midland Metro tram bearing his name, on a newly-opened route in Birmingham city centre. He has now died at the age of 76: PA Wire

His theatrical stage presence, including once biting off the head of a bat, and styling himself as the Prince of Darkness marked him out as a controversial figure.

Born John Michael Osbourne on December 3 1948 in Aston, Birmingham , he left school at 15 and did odd jobs including factory work before teaming up with school friend Geezer Butler in several bands.

Earlier this month he bid a farewell to fans with a Black Sabbath reunion, telling thousands of heavy metal enthusiasts at Villa Park , Birmingham - a stone's throw from where Black Sabbath was formed in 1968 – that it was "so good to be on this stage" as he performed his last set from a large black throne.

Osbourne and his fellow original Black Sabbath members – Tony Iommi , Terence "Geezer" Butler and Bill Ward – headlined a star-studded farewell concert for the band, called Back to the Beginning, on July 5 in Villa Park, Birmingham.

