Black Santa braving lenten sit-out for Ukraine crisis - ‘we cannot watch the suffering of our closest neighbours and do nothing’

Dean Stephen Forde is back on the cathedral steps - two months after finishing his annual Christmas sit–out - but this appeal will run throughout Lent, with the Dean ‘sitting out’ and collecting donations each Wednesday from 12.00 pm–3.00 pm for six weeks.

Donations can also be made online on the dedicated Black Santa website: https://www.belfastblacksanta.org/.Through his weekly stint during lent on the steps, Dean Forde will give the people of Belfast the opportunity to express their generosity in support of those people suffering bombardment in Ukraine, and those who have been forced to flee as refugees to neighbouring countries.

“As Christian people, and as human beings, we cannot watch the suffering of our closest neighbours and do nothing,” he said in the Diocese of Dromore online publication.

“When the fleeing mothers and children could be my own daughters or grandchildren, I cannot stand by.

“Let us remember that our Government has pledged to match every pound we raise with a further pound of government funding, doubling our personal giving. What we will give, we give for people just like ourselves, who have had to leave everything behind, not least their menfolk, and step into the arms of strangers across borders.

“Each of us struggles to know how best to respond to this crisis. The gift of open hearts and our generous giving is a powerful response in the face the destruction and despair of such a violent war.”

“Over these next six Wednesdays, please be as generous as you can.”

PACEMAKER BELFAST 09/03/2022 Dean Stephen Forde is back on Belfast Cathedral steps, for a special appeal will run throughout Lent, the Dean will be 'sitting out' and collecting donations each Wednesday from 12pm-3pm for six weeks. Any funds collected will be donated to Christian Aid Ireland and Habitat for Humanity Ireland. Also pictured CEO of Habit for humanity Ireland Jenny Williams.

