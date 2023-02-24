A still image taken from footage of Leisure World in Queen Street, Belfast which was digitised as part of the UTV Archive Partnership Project between ITV, Northern Ireland Screen and PRONI

It's one of the first shops that comes to mind when people start the 'D'ya remember that place that isn't there anymore' game.

Not only does Leisure World in itself give you a fuzzy feeling inside, but its contents trigger a sentimentality overdrive – Cindy, Action Man, dolls’ houses, Cabbage Patch Kids, Subbuteo, He Man, My Little Pony and Lego (before the franchising when things were a lot more angular).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs they had a sports department with a balcony and if I remember correctly the very top floor was a wee room that sold computer games.

Imagine if you gave Smyths, Sports Direct and Game free reign of the Ulster Hall – that was Leisure World during its lifespan from 1976 to 1998.

One of the biggest sellers in Leisure World were Star Wars figures, ships and vehicles.

I remember being in the store one day when Darth Vader made a guest appearance. Given my age, probably about five or six, how was I to know it wasn’t the real Darth Vader? I was absolutely petrified. I vowed I’d never be back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad