Blast from the past: Leisure World is still trading on memory lane
Leisure World in Queen Street, Belfast - for the fortysomethings among us that's nostalgia in a nutshell.
It's one of the first shops that comes to mind when people start the 'D'ya remember that place that isn't there anymore' game.
Not only does Leisure World in itself give you a fuzzy feeling inside, but its contents trigger a sentimentality overdrive – Cindy, Action Man, dolls’ houses, Cabbage Patch Kids, Subbuteo, He Man, My Little Pony and Lego (before the franchising when things were a lot more angular).
Upstairs they had a sports department with a balcony and if I remember correctly the very top floor was a wee room that sold computer games.
Imagine if you gave Smyths, Sports Direct and Game free reign of the Ulster Hall – that was Leisure World during its lifespan from 1976 to 1998.
One of the biggest sellers in Leisure World were Star Wars figures, ships and vehicles.
I remember being in the store one day when Darth Vader made a guest appearance. Given my age, probably about five or six, how was I to know it wasn’t the real Darth Vader? I was absolutely petrified. I vowed I’d never be back.
I did return of course, but before every visit I asked Dad to phone ahead and sure the Supreme Commander of the Imperial Forces had other plans.