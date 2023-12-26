Blaze at AJ’s Diner in Crossgar has been contained, says Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service
This evening, a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS are currently dealing with an ongoing fire at AJ’s Diner, Crossgar. NIFRS have been in attendance since 1439hrs on Tuesday 26th December 2023.
“At the height of the incident approximately 50 firefighters attended along with 9 pumping appliances and an aerial appliance.
“The fire has now been contained and NIFRS are working as quickly as possible to make the scene safe; however there may be some ongoing disruption to the local community.”
Some of those who were evacuated from their nearby apartments were allowed to return home this evening, according to the BBC.