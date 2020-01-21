Blaze at three-storey building was 'arson' | PSNI launch investigation into 'deliberate ignition'

Police investigating an arson attack in south Belfast early this morning (Tuesday, 21st January) are appealing for witnesses and information.

Overnight around 50 firefighters tackled a blaze at a three-storey building on University Road in south Belfast.

The road has just recently reopened, but traffic chaos remains.

The blaze started in the building occupied by Blaze and Graze restaurant, according to reports.

Inspector Green said: “Police were made aware of a fire at commercial premises in the University Road area of south Belfast at around 1.10 am this morning.

“Officers attended immediately and evacuated nearby properties and closed a number of roads.

“NIFRS personnel and police officers have been in attendance throughout the night and remain at the scene this morning.

“At this stage the fire is being treated as a deliberate ignition and our enquiries are continuing.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the University Road area of the town prior to, or around the time the fire was reported to jog their memory and think if they saw any suspicious activity, including anyone acting in a suspicious manner.

“If you have any information about this please call police in Belfast on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 42 of 21/01/20."

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

According to reports at the height of the operation, there were nine appliances at the scene including a specialist command unit and an aerial appliance.

The fire service say they expect to remain there throughout Tuesday morning but that it has now "scaled back operations".

A post on PSNI Facebook says: "Police would like to advise motorists that University Street has been re-opened after being closed due to an incident overnight.

"Motorists are advised to take care whilst driving through the area due to increased traffic at this time #psni #nitravel #psnitraffic #nitrafficwatch".

Earlier the PSNI said that University Road was closed between Upper Crescent to University Street junction in both directions while fire service continue to deal with a building on fire.

SDLP South Belfast Councillor Gary McKeown, told of his concern that police are treating the major fire on University Road as deliberate.



"It is deeply worrying that this blaze is being treated as arson. Thanks to the hard work of firefighters throughout the night, the fire has been brought under control, but this could've easily proved fatal as there are many homes and businesses in close proximity, and it could've spread in what is a very built up area," he said.



"My sympathies today are with the business that was affected by the fire. I hope that staff will be able to return to work quickly and residents of the local area will be able to return home unhindered.”



"I urge anyone who saw anything suspicious to report it to police."