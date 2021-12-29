Blaze ‘visible in Scotland’
Firefighters’ efforts were focused on a large fire at a metal scrapyard in Belfast yesterday which could be seen off the coast of Scotland.
The smoke plume from the blaze could be seen from most parts of the city with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service warning those nearby to keep their doors and windows closed.
At lunchtime yesterday NIFRS sent six pumping appliances and four additional support specialists to the fire at Clearway Disposals at East Twin Road in the docks area of the city.
Firefighters were still trying to ge t the blaze under control last night with the scrap metal known to burn at an extremely high temperature for a long period of time.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “It’s a significant scrapyard fire so we will be there for a while.
“There’s a significant smoke plume as well so we’re asking everyone to keep their doors and windows closed.”
She said that there were no reports that anyone had been hurt and that the cause of the fire had not yet been established.
A person on the Stena Line ferry off the coast of Scotland posted a picture on Twitter, proving the smoke plume was visible across the Irish Sea.
South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey urged members of the public to keep a safe distance from the blaze to allow emergency services to get on with their work.
Police said they were in attendance alongside NIFRS at the blaze in Belfast Harbour Estate.
They advised motorists to avoid the area and anyone living nearby was asked to keep their windows closed.