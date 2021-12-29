Blaze ‘visible in Scotland’

The smoke plume from the blaze could be seen from most parts of the city with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service warning those nearby to keep their doors and windows closed.

At lunchtime yesterday NIFRS sent six pumping appliances and four additional support specialists to the fire at Clearway Disposals at East Twin Road in the docks area of the city.

Firefighters were still trying to ge t the blaze under control last night with the scrap metal known to burn at an extremely high temperature for a long period of time.

Emergency services in attendance at a fire in the Belfast docks area on Tuesday afternoon

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “It’s a significant scrapyard fire so we will be there for a while.

“There’s a significant smoke plume as well so we’re asking everyone to keep their doors and windows closed.”

She said that there were no reports that anyone had been hurt and that the cause of the fire had not yet been established.

A person on the Stena Line ferry off the coast of Scotland posted a picture on Twitter, proving the smoke plume was visible across the Irish Sea.

The blaze is on the East Twin Road area, with images of a large amount of smoke billowing from the area. Four Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service appliances are at the scene alongside two specialist vehicles and two specialist officers Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey urged members of the public to keep a safe distance from the blaze to allow emergency services to get on with their work.

Police said they were in attendance alongside NIFRS at the blaze in Belfast Harbour Estate.