Blooming marvellous! Spring Plant Fair at Antrim Castle Gardens - 9 images

By Roderick McMurray
Published 13th Apr 2025, 14:05 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2025, 14:08 BST
The popular Spring Plant Fair was held at Antrim Castle Gardens on Saturday, bringing a wealth of vibrant colours and fragrant blooms for visitors to enjoy.

A dazzling array of flora was on offer to uplift any space, including ornamental annuals, hardy perennials, versatile bedding plants, charming wildflowers, stylish indoor plants, elegant shrubs and majestic trees.

Knowledgeable horticulturists were on hand throughout the day, offering expert gardening tips and advice to help visitors choose the perfect plants.

Ahead of the event, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said the fair was “a fantastic opportunity for families, garden lovers, and casual visitors to soak up the atmosphere, pick up something special for their gardens, and get expert advice along the way”.

Later this year, the council’s flagship event, Garden Show Ireland, will take place at Antrim Castle Gardens from Friday 13 June to Sunday 15 June 2025. The festival of food, flowers and fun treats visitors to an extraordinary weekend. Visit www.gardenshowireland.com for details.

Daisy Connolly having a great day out at the Spring Plant Fair Blooms in Antrim Castle Gardens set within the beautiful Parterre Gardens

Spring Plant Fair at Antrim Castle Gardens

Daisy Connolly having a great day out at the Spring Plant Fair Blooms in Antrim Castle Gardens set within the beautiful Parterre Gardens

Grant Robinson from Dunadry Country Garden Nursery at the Spring Plant Fair Blooms in Antrim Castle Gardens

Spring Plant Fair at Antrim Castle Gardens

Grant Robinson from Dunadry Country Garden Nursery at the Spring Plant Fair Blooms in Antrim Castle Gardens

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Neil Kelly speaking with representatives from CAFRE Greenmount Campus during the Spring Plant Fair Blooms in Antrim Castle Gardens

Spring Plant Fair at Antrim Castle Gardens

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Neil Kelly speaking with representatives from CAFRE Greenmount Campus during the Spring Plant Fair Blooms in Antrim Castle Gardens

Visitors browsing stalls at the Spring Plant Fair Blooms in Antrim Castle Gardens

Spring Plant Fair at Antrim Castle Gardens

Visitors browsing stalls at the Spring Plant Fair Blooms in Antrim Castle Gardens

