Blooming marvellous! Spring Plant Fair at Antrim Castle Gardens - 9 images

A dazzling array of flora was on offer to uplift any space, including ornamental annuals, hardy perennials, versatile bedding plants, charming wildflowers, stylish indoor plants, elegant shrubs and majestic trees.

Knowledgeable horticulturists were on hand throughout the day, offering expert gardening tips and advice to help visitors choose the perfect plants.

Ahead of the event, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said the fair was “a fantastic opportunity for families, garden lovers, and casual visitors to soak up the atmosphere, pick up something special for their gardens, and get expert advice along the way”.

Later this year, the council’s flagship event, Garden Show Ireland, will take place at Antrim Castle Gardens from Friday 13 June to Sunday 15 June 2025. The festival of food, flowers and fun treats visitors to an extraordinary weekend. Visit www.gardenshowireland.com for details.

1 . Spring Plant Fair at Antrim Castle Gardens Daisy Connolly having a great day out at the Spring Plant Fair Blooms in Antrim Castle Gardens set within the beautiful Parterre Gardens Photo: Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press Photo Sales

2 . Spring Plant Fair at Antrim Castle Gardens Grant Robinson from Dunadry Country Garden Nursery at the Spring Plant Fair Blooms in Antrim Castle Gardens Photo: Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press : Pacemaker Photo Sales

3 . Spring Plant Fair at Antrim Castle Gardens Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Neil Kelly speaking with representatives from CAFRE Greenmount Campus during the Spring Plant Fair Blooms in Antrim Castle Gardens Photo: Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press : Pacemaker Photo Sales

4 . Spring Plant Fair at Antrim Castle Gardens Visitors browsing stalls at the Spring Plant Fair Blooms in Antrim Castle Gardens Photo: Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press : Pacemaker Photo Sales