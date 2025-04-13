Blooming marvellous! Spring Plant Fair at Antrim Castle Gardens - 9 images

A dazzling array of flora was on offer to uplift any space, including ornamental annuals, hardy perennials, versatile bedding plants, charming wildflowers, stylish indoor plants, elegant shrubs and majestic trees.
Knowledgeable horticulturists were on hand throughout the day, offering expert gardening tips and advice to help visitors choose the perfect plants.
Ahead of the event, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said the fair was “a fantastic opportunity for families, garden lovers, and casual visitors to soak up the atmosphere, pick up something special for their gardens, and get expert advice along the way”.
Later this year, the council’s flagship event, Garden Show Ireland, will take place at Antrim Castle Gardens from Friday 13 June to Sunday 15 June 2025. The festival of food, flowers and fun treats visitors to an extraordinary weekend. Visit www.gardenshowireland.com for details.
