A County Antrim scientist who was recruited to work on the top-secret Manhattan project has been commemorated with an Ulster History Circle Blue Plaque.

James Sayers, who was born in Corkey in 1912, joined a team in the Radiation Lab at Berkely, California, which played a part in the development of the atomic bomb.

His earlier wartime work for the Admiralty led to the development of radar which helped the Allies win the Battle of the Atlantic.

The same magnetron technology he had pioneered was used in developing the domestic microwave oven.

After the war Mr Sayers helped develop the UK’s first space programme and worked with NASA, then newly established.

Mr Sayers bought back the family farm in Corkey, County Antrim and lived quietly there in retirement. He died on March 13th 1993.

The Rev Robert Hanna, who grew up near the Sayers family, said: “In early life, James Sayers was a neighbour of mine in Corkey. I have long felt he should be recognised. I’m delighted this will now be the case.”

Chris Spurr, Chairman of the Ulster History Circle, said: “James Sayers was a pioneering physicist whose discoveries in the fields of radar and microwave technology have changed the world.

"The Ulster History Circle is delighted to commemorate this eminent scientist with a blue plaque on the former National School at Ballyweaney.

"The Circle is grateful to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for their financial support towards the plaque, and to Ballyweaney Presbyterian Church and the Rev Robert Hanna for their kind assistance.”