Blue plaque tribute to Larne’s ‘trailblazer in language’

The founder of Ulster-Scots Studies will be honoured at a special event in Larne this Thursday (June 20).

The Ulster History Circle will commemorate Robert J Gregg (1912-1988) by unveiling a blue plaque at Larne Museum and Arts Centre, Victoria Road.

The town’s first Ulster History Circle blue plaque will be unveiled by the scholar and linguist’s son, William Gregg, who lives in Toronto and is travelling to Larne especially for the occasion.

Born on July 2, 1912 in a house on the Glenarm Road, the young Robert attended Larne Grammar School before graduating from Queen’s University with a BA Honours in languages and going on to have a distinguished career in the field of education.

Paul Clements, vice-chairman of the Ulster History Circle, said: “Robert Gregg was a trailblazer in language, and many of the words and phrases that we enjoy today are the result of his research and pioneering work in the 1950s and 1960s.”