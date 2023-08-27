Bobby Jameson: Funeral for former vice-chairman of Portadown Football Club

Bobby Jameson was a former vice-chairman of Portadown Football Club

​Bobby, former vice-chairman of Portadown Football Club and a leading businessman in the Co Armagh town, was buried after a service in Thomas Street Methodist Church in Portadown.

The packed congregation heard glowing tributes to Bobby from the Rev Jim Rea, a former Irish Methodist Church president, and the Rev Ken Robinson, a pastor who was a minister in Portadown.

Mr Jameson was a deeply committed and active Christian and this commitment was highlighted during the funeral service.

Bobby was a director in the Jameson family roofing contracting business and he had other business interests in Portadown.

In football, Bobby was Irish League chairman for a number of years and was a life member of the Irish Football Association.

Among the mourners were two former IFA presidents, Jim Boyce and Jim Shaw, as well as Patrick Nelson, current IFA chief executive.

Irish League manager David Jeffrey and former Portadown manager Ronnie McFall were also present to pay tributes, as was Linfield honorary vice-president and former vice chairman Billy Kennedy.