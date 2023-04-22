Book celebrates rich architectural heritage of the Church of Ireland

Inishmacsaint parish church, Derrygonnelly, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh Picture:: Billy Maxwell

​The richness of Anglican church buildings was underlined this week at the launch in Armagh of a new book, tracing the 'Architectural History' of the Church of Ireland'.

After Church of Ireland 'Disestablishment' in 1870 from the Church of England, new church buildings decreased dramatically, but additions to churches, internal re-arrangements and memorialisation continued apace well into the 20th century and continus to this day in northern dioceses. The modernisation provides a rich and fascinating architectural heritage.

The book, by Dublin author Dr Michael O'Neill, was launched at the church's Robinson library in Armagh, where the dean and keeper of the library the Rev Shane Forster, described it as an appropriate venue in the 'ecclesiastical capital of Ireland..The library was designed by architect Thomas Cooley, some of whose drawings feature in the new book 'An Architectural History' .

“Those links and connections are so important – the stories and the histories of ourchurch buildings,” said Dean Forster. “We celebrate the architectural legacy of the Church of Ireland through this new book, it is wonderful to gain insight into the thought processes, the history and traditions that went into the design and lay-out of some of our most familiar church buildings, cathedrals and glebe houses in cities, towns and villages across Ireland."

"We have much to be thankful for and a wonderfully rich heritage to celebrate, to protect, and to preserve for future generations,” the Dean added.

The beautifully illustrated book was launched by Mrs Primrose Wilson, president of the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society, who said author Dr O’Neill was “uniquely placed” to trace a history in a Church of Ireland context from his work in digitising and publishing online the extensive collections of architectural drawings held by the church.

Dr O’Neill recalled the book’s origins at an exhibition of Church of Ireland drawings at the Irish Architectural Archive in 2019, followed by conversations about the potential for a book.

“I find, and I think a lot of people find, church buildings fascinating, not simply recognising the architectural styles but the hints of internal arrangements reflecting changes in churchmanship and worship styles as well as the social and cultural values that are discernible therein,” said Dr O'Neill.

Church of Ireland archbishop Richard Robinson founded the Robinson Library in the heart of the city of Armagh in 1771 and today it is an important treasure in the church legacy. .

The Church of Ireland’s online collection of architectural drawings is available to view at https://archdrawing.ireland.anglican.org and is accompanied by a comprehensive gallery of the Church’s stained glass at www.gloine.ie. Both websites allow readers to search by parish or diocese, and for particular features of a place of worship and its windows..

